unilad
Advert

People Are Only Realising What The Travelodge Logo Actually Is

by : Daniel Richardson on : 04 Jul 2021 16:16
People Are Only Realising What The Travelodge Logo Actually IsPA Images

A TikTok user has blown people’s minds by revealing what the Travelodge logo actually is. 

When you go past a Travelodge, or even stay in one yourself, you probably don’t give the logo too much thought. However, TikTok user @mrcel07 has show people what the image is really intended to illustrate – and it seems many people hadn’t realised this before.

Advert

The TikTok video has quickly gone viral with people expressing their disbelief at how they missed the point of the image.

Check it out:

Loading…

The video simply says, ‘How old were you when you realised the Travelodge logo was two people sleeping under a duvet.’ Many revealed they were ‘today years old’ and shared what they thought it was previously.

Advert

The most common was the belief that it was hills and a sunset. With the popularity of this reading, it’s fair to say the logo is an optical illusion, with viewers seeing the double meaning of the same image. One person noted, ‘That’s why people ask what I’m talking about when I say ‘mind that hotel with the mountains as their logo’.’

Others simply said they didn’t think it meant anything and never paid it any attention.

Travelodge (PA Images)PA Images

Some comments wrote that they already knew what the Travelodge logo was, and one person added, ‘I’m proud that I actually know this lol. Found out last year when there was one next to a Starbucks I was going to.’

Advert

Fortunately, this video has made it clear what the sign is trying to depict so people won’t have to visit one close to a Starbucks to uncover its meaning.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Protestors Topple Queen Elizabeth And Victoria Statues After 1000 Indigenous Children Discovered In Mass Graves
News

Protestors Topple Queen Elizabeth And Victoria Statues After 1000 Indigenous Children Discovered In Mass Graves

Vera Wang Praised For ‘Eternal Youth’ As She Celebrates 72nd Birthday
Celebrity

Vera Wang Praised For ‘Eternal Youth’ As She Celebrates 72nd Birthday

Caster Semenya Can’t Defend Olympic Title Due To New Testosterone Rules
Sport

Caster Semenya Can’t Defend Olympic Title Due To New Testosterone Rules

AOC Condemns ‘Racist And Colonial’ Sha’Carri Richardson Marijuana Ban
News

AOC Condemns ‘Racist And Colonial’ Sha’Carri Richardson Marijuana Ban

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. These included the likes of The Hook, WhatCulture and Game Rant. Eventually, Dan found a home for his journalism at UNILAD.

Topics: Viral, TikTok

Credits

TikTok

  1. TikTok

    Marcel

 