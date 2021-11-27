People Are Questioning Who Is The Train Enthusiast As Identity Exposed

Francis Bourgeois/Instagram

Last month, social media users collectively fell in love with trainspotter Francis Bourgeois and his infectious love for all things rail-related.

Francis’ wholesome reaction to getting those all-important horn blasts and fly-pasts has brought so much life-affirming joy to his new fans, many of whom wish they had a hobby that made them so blissfully happy.

However, it’s been revealed this week that Francis’ real name isn’t what we were all led to believe.

It seems the trainspotter’s name is Luke Magnus Nicolson, The Tab reports. Public Companies House records reportedly show Luke to be the sole director of ‘FRANCIS BOURGEOIS LIMITED’, a company which was incorporated as of November 26.

A 21-year-old engineering student at the University of Nottingham, the name ‘Francis Bourgeois’ appears to have been inspired by a court painter who lived and worked during the reign of King George III.

There is thankfully no evidence to suggest that Francis/Luke’s pure love of trains is anything other than sincere, and he has recently opened up about having to hide his love of trains so as to fit in at secondary school in Somerset.

Speaking with The Face, Francis/Luke remarked that the pressure to be like everyone else has eased somewhat since starting university:

Coming to university, I’ve turned a new page and allowed my passions to [flourish] and not be held down. It’s made me a lot happier.

Whatever his name may be, the lovable trainspotter has encouraged many of us to embrace our various passions in life, no matter how niche or unusual they may be, and we wouldn’t have him any other way.