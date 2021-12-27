People Are Shocked To Discover Influencer That Looks Like Belle Delphine

@belle.delphiny/Instagram/@ph1girl/TikTok

TikTok users have been taken aback by rising influencer ’emi’, a 20-year-old from Hawaii taking the video sharing app by storm.

So far racking up in excess of 1.3 million TikTok followers, emi, or @ph1girl on the platform, entertains her fans with countless videos of cosplay outfits, her day-to-day routines and even old photographs of her parents.

Advert 10

From comments comparing her to Disney princesses, to others saying she’s the double of Belle Delphine, it’s clear whatever emi is doing on TikTok is grabbing plenty of people’s attention.

Of course, attention on social media isn’t always as positive as you might hope, and some people have accused the influencer of wearing blackface, which she swiftly responded to with pictures of herself as a baby alongside her parents.

Advert 10

‘There’s something wrong with people…. I immediately thought you were black. You shouldn’t have to defend yourself,’ one person wrote in defence of emi. ‘I’m sorry that you even had to show proof, we love you,’ another said.

‘Notice how it’s mostly white people saying that,’ one person wrote, to which emi responded, ‘RIGHT’.

Replying to another comment, emi wrote, ‘right like… people legitimately believe i am a white girl… with no trace of black in me like yall’.

Advert 10

‘The way she has to constantly prove she’s black to the YTS does not sit right with me,’ another commented.

‘It’s sad that you have to constantly give them proof … but I love that you made it humorous lmao,’ one person said. ‘Humor is my main coping mechanism,’ emi replied.

@ph1girl …anyways dont my mom and i look so cute! 🥰 this was closing night of doing big river in ’04! i rlly miss doing shows :( ♬ fnaf 2 hallways sound – emi (^з^)-☆

Advert 10

A few narrow-minded comments aside, emi is obviously making waves on TikTok and having fun in the process.