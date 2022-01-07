People Are Telling Molly-Mae Hague What They Can Do In The Same 24 Hours

Alamy/The Diary Of A CEO/YouTube

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague has caused a social media storm, with users taking to platforms to inform the influencer just how they would choose to use their 24 hours in a day.

Hague recently came under fire for comments she made in YouTube series The Diary of a CEO about the state of modern poverty and wealth inequality, enraging social media users so much that a clip of the interview has since gone viral.

In the controversial interview, she said, ‘Beyoncé has the same 24 hours in a day that we did. And literally… You’re given one life, and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction.’

Since everyone has 24 hours in their day, what would you choose to do with that time?

Users have flooded to Twitter and Instagram to make suggestions to the 22-year-old creative director of fast-fashion brand Pretty Little Thing as to how they might choose to spend a singular day of their lives, given that – as she said – they can ‘literally go in any direction’.

One user made a – pretty savage – comment on Hague’s relationship with fellow former Love Islander and boxer Tommy Fury.

‘How are you not engaged? I’m engaged and I have the same 24 hours as you,’ they said.

Moreover, throwing shade at a meal that the influencer cooked for herself and her boxing boyfriend, another Twitter user noted, ‘Molly-Mae has the same 24 hours as everyone else and still didn’t have time to season this food.’

Ross Sayers took to Twitter to compare how Bobby from Queer Eye would use the 24 hours compared with Antoni.

He said:

It’s true that we all have 24 hours each day, but each person has different pressures. In Queer Eye, Bobby has 24 hours to renovate a 5 bedroom house. Antoni has 24 hours to throw together a cute lil salad.

Replying to Aston Villa’s tweet welcoming Philipppe Coutinho, Crystal Palace fan account HLTCO stated, ‘Tranmere Rovers losing out to Aston Villa on Coutinho is laughable. Every club has the same 24 hours to get deals over the line, it’s just a case of how much you want it.’

At the end of last year, Hague and Fury were also victims of a robbery at their Manchester flat.

A user stated, ‘So whoever robbed Molly Mae was just using their 24 hours or nah?’

Furthermore, while Hague explained that she has ‘worked her a** off’ to get where she is, another user brought back a resurfaced tweet from the influencer.

They noted, ‘You’ve wasted five out of your 24 hours to grind Molly!’

Instagram account The Black Project even detailed three other people’s possible 24 hours, from ‘The Chronic Illness 24 hours’ to ‘The Busy Mum’s 24 hours,’ and ‘The Young Carer’s 24 hours’.

They reflected:

Pick one, live it and then tell me – do they have the same 24 hours in their day that you have? Would you have been where you are now at 22, if your 24 hours looked like the chronic illness 24 hours? Or the young carer’s 24 hours? You seem to think the answer is yes, so put your money where your mouth is, try and do all the things you have to do in your day to be the #girlboss that you are, whilst also taking on the struggles and responsibilities that these people have no days off from.

The account even reflected that perhaps 2022 could ‘also be the year we moved away from influencer culture and giving people such huge platforms and privilege for looking good and selling us stuff we don’t need’, and ‘put our energy into each other and the people around us who actually enrich our society?’.

While another person posted an image of the Love Island star, commenting, ‘Molly-Mae watching everyone using their same 24 hours to drag her.’

A user even took to the platform to share a clip of Hague attending a Pretty Little Thing warehouse as part of her role as a creative director, to which she reportedly earns more than £500,000-a-year compared to the garment workers who allegedly earn £3.50 an hour.

Hague is yet to respond to the fierce backlash she has faced online, however, fellow Love Islanders Maura Higgins and Shaughna Phillips leapt to Twitter in the influencer’s defence.

Moreover, Steven Bartlett also took to the platform to point out that he’s had male guests come on his podcast and ‘say what [Hague] said’ but not get ‘crucified’ in such a way.