People Are Turning Jolene Into Vaccine Anthem Because Dolly Parton Helped Fund Moderna
Twitter users have discovered that Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, which is said to be almost 95% effective, is partly funded by the Dolly Parton Covid-19 Research Fund.
In true Twitter style, they put a playful spin on her hit single Jolene to celebrate the good news.
In a viral tweet sent out yesterday, one user asked why it was not being more widely discussed that Moderna’s new vaccine was partly funded by the singer.
‘Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vacciiiiiiiiiiiiiine,’ he wrote.
The tweet now has more than 42,000 likes and more than 8,000 retweets.
Inspired by the pun, elsewhere on Twitter, one user wrote a whole song dedicated to the news, while another actually recorded their own remix titled Vaccine.
The user wrote:
I couldn’t resist trying it immediately, though I had to sing a bit more quietly than I typically would – for this tune in particular – because my family’s all asleep right now. But you can see it scans, good enough for country at least!
You can watch the full performance here:
It is not the first time the Jolene singer has had a positive impact.
In 1990, Dolly launched her ‘Imagination Library’, which sends free books to children in the US, UK, Canada, Ireland and Australia, in a bid to ‘inspiring a love of reading in the hearts of children everywhere’.
As of October this year, the nonprofit has gifted more than 147 million books.
Moderna’s vaccine, announced yesterday, November 16, has been developed following a trial that reportedly involved 300,000 people in the US.
Half of those that took part were given two doses of the vaccine, while the other half were given a placebo.
The US company based its analysis on the first 95 people to develop symptoms, five of which had received the vaccine.
The results come just a week after Pfizer announced its vaccine has a 90% efficacy.
