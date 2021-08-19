People Baffled Over Riddle That Once Allegedly Caused A Man To Die From ‘Grief And Vexation’

PA Images

There’s nothing like a riddle to get people talking and attempting to show off their intelligence online, though one particular puzzle has left people wary after it allegedly caused a man’s death.

Even if you’re not one to get sucked into challenges and viral trends, there’s something about riddles, maths puzzles and ‘like when you spot it’ posts that are often just too hard to resist.

Advert 10

Some people comment, share and boast about their answers while others quietly relish the satisfaction of finding the solution, but whether out of boredom, entertainment or procrastination, it’s pretty much a guarantee that you’ll at least give it a go.

FX

This morning, the Twitter feed for Quite Interesting, from the team behind the BBC TV show QI, posed a riddle that is unlikely to be a quick source of satisfaction. In fact, if you’re anything like the mysterious poet Homer, it might actually kill you off.

The tweet explained that according to one account, Homer ‘died from ‘grief and vexation’ when he couldn’t solve a riddle posed to him by fishermen.

Advert 10

PA Images

Though the QI team did not specify exactly who they were referring to when they named Homer, The Project Gutenberg EBook of The Iliad of Homer by Homer shares a similar account, indicating the team didn’t mean the Simpsons character.

So, if you’re wondering what kind of riddle could possibly result in a man’s death, it is as follows: ‘Why did the chicken cross the road?’

Okay, not really, though I am still waiting for answers on that one. The riddle posed by the fishermen that allegedly stumped Homer went: ‘What we caught, we left behind; what we missed, we bring along’.

Advert 10

The QI team encouraged Twitter users to share their guesses, though added, ‘Don’t get as stressed as Homer if you can’t get it.’

Dozens have people have since responded to the riddle, though it remains to be seen whether any have correctly guessed the answer.

One person wrote, ‘It was as they were leaving for a second fishing trip. What they caught they left in the harbour and what they missed were with them in the sea.’

Advert 10

Another suggested the answer was ‘the tide’, while a third went for a more meaningful guess, writing, ‘I think this is a commentary on life. When we experience joy (like when they caught a fish), that moment is fleeting, and by the time they return to shore that initial intense joy is gone (left behind). Whereas “the one that got away”, we carry with us for the rest of our lives.’

Though the threat of potential death is good reason not to have a go at the riddle, I’ve no doubt there’s at least a little bit of you desperate to figure it out.

Advert 10