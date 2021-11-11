People Believe This Woman’s Lucid Dream Was A Creepy Past Life Memory

@abundantvibes/TikTok

Sometimes a dream can feel so real that it’s almost as if you’ve actually lived it, the memory lingering even after you get out of bed and go about your day.

But what if some dreams are actually echoes of past lives, lives that may well have been touched by profound trauma and tragedy?

TikToker Dana, who posts under the name @abundantvibes, has been having ‘super vivid weird dreams lately’, but usually find these are simply a matter of her ‘subconscious mind trying to work through some things’. However, one dream in particular was different.

@abundantvibes/TikTok

In this dream, Dana found herself staying in a cabin with her family in a ‘beautiful’ stretch of African countryside, having gone to visit a man who’d lived there for around two years.

While sat outside the cabin admiring the breath-taking scenery, Dana twigged that she was inside a dream and asked the man where exactly she was. He told her that she was in Rwanda, a country in East Africa.

Dana recalled:

I remember thinking that I would be so satisfied living in this hut as long as I got to wake up and witness this beauty every day.

It was at this point that Dana looked to the skies and saw a plane, and it was then that the dream took a far darker turn.

Dana remembered:

All of a sudden, I see a bunch of helicopters surrounding this plane and the plane gets shot down in front of our hut/home.

The man who Dana and her family were staying with told them to run. Suddenly, they found themselves being chased by some ‘very official-looking police people’, forcing them to hide in bushes and lakes.

Dana said:

My mum came out of hiding eventually and she told us that everything is okay because she slit the lady’s throat. And I went to text my family that wasn’t there that I loved them because this lady seemed important and I knew that we were going to die.

Then, Dana’s phone died, and knowing that she didn’t want to be wandering the dream world without a phone, she awoke, ‘heart pounding’, as she re-entered reality. Curious as to whether anything similar had actually in Rwanda, Dana Googled ‘Rwanda plane shot down’, and what she found was truly startling.

@abundantvibes/TikTok

On April 6, 1994, a plane carrying Rwandan President Juvénal Habyarimana and Burundian president Cyprien Ntaryamira, both of the Hutu ethnic group, was shot down as it prepared for landing in Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda. Exactly who shot the plane down has never been established.

This assassination set into motion the Rwandan genocide, one of the most horrific events of the 20th century.

Tensions between the Hutu and Tutsi ethnic groups had been fraught for some time, but this was exacerbated further in the years leading up to the genocide, with the country experiencing economic difficulties and radicalisation in the aftermath of the Rwandan Civil War.

Estimations vary in regards to exactly how many died in the 100 days of bloodshed from April to June of that year. However, the UN report of November 1994 estimates that between 500,000 and one million people lost their lives.

Alamy

Many of those who’ve watched Dana’s video have speculated that, given she was born five years after the genocide, she could well be recalling events from a past life.

One person suggested that Dana has been ‘reincarnated’, while another suggested this could have been a alternate version of Dana, trapped in a ‘different dimension’.