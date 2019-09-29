People Can Either See The Leopard Instantly Or Not At All In This Picture

Hemant Dabi

Is there anything better than a good ole’ conundrum on a Sunday? Well, according to the Twittersphere the answer is nope.

People all over social media have been left baffled by a picture of a leopard whose camouflage is so effective, some people are completely unable to spot it. Meanwhile, others have caught the big cat at first glance, but which category do you fall into?

Forget Where’s Wally?, this picture takes spotting hidden creatures to the next level, leaving thousands of social media users completely unable to find the feline.

Someone just sent this to me and asked me to find the leopard. I was convinced it was a joke… until I found the leopard. Can you spot it? pic.twitter.com/hm8ASroFAo — Bella Lack 🌱 (@BellaLack) September 27, 2019

One Twitter user shared the picture, by Hemant Dabi, thinking her mate was taking the piss when they told her there was a leopard hidden somewhere within it.

Blogger Bella Lack wrote:

Someone just sent this to me and asked me to find the leopard. I was convinced it was a joke… until I found the leopard. Can you spot it?

Understandably, the picture prompted an absolute meltdown among her 150,000 followers, with the post harnessing nearly 5,000 likes at the time of writing.

Desperate followers begged other Twitter users after they were left staring into the dirt for hours.

Although Bella urged people not to share the answers, many people did exactly that, with lots of followers pointing out there’s actually not one, but two, leopards hiding in the embankment.

I’m absolutely certain I’d have no idea where to begin if it wasn’t for the eagle-eyed Twitter users pointing out where the big cats were hiding.

While the picture is clearly just a bit of fun, many people pointed out that soon there may be no more leopards left to spot thanks to ever diminishing numbers of the creature.

Unfortunately in a few years time people won’t be able to play this game as there won’t be any Leopards to spot!😩 — [email protected] (@kelvinplack) September 27, 2019

The Born Free Foundation states on its website:

Wild leopards are under threat, largely due to human pressures and habitat loss, while captive animals suffer in zoos, circuses and under private ownership.

Born Free is a charity on a mission to ban trophy hunting and protect leopards living both in the wild and in captivity.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]