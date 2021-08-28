unilad
People Cannot Stop Watching The Moment Man Hilariously Spins Out Of Control On Ride

by : Julia Banim on : 28 Aug 2021 17:34
A lad visiting Blackpool Pleasure Beach was in for an extra thrill after his turn on the Red Arrows SkyForce ride came with an unexpected twist.

Footage shows the unnamed visitor spinning around like a pin wheel as the white knuckle ride swooped and soared, all while the other riders remained comically still in comparison.

The video has been uploaded to TikTok by user Chloé Hoyle, a friend of the dizzy rider, and has since been watched thousands of times. Chloé, who was filming the footage, can be heard cackling helplessly as she watches on, and many others have been similarly tickled.

You can check out the hilarious video yourself below:

The lad’s reaction to the ride is really what makes it, with his cries of ‘I don’t even know if I’m upside down right now!’ and ‘I can’t see straight!’ leaving many viewers howling.

One amused person laughed:

The fact that he’s the only one spinning makes it so much more funny.

Another wrote:

Him shouting, you laughing and all the spinning. I’m literally dead. I’ve watched it six times now and I swear it gets get every time.

Taking to the comment section to answer multiple baffled questions about why her pal was the only one on the ride spinning, Chloé explained that ‘you have to switch them in a certain way and they start spinning’, admitting that she herself had ‘tried and failed’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Topics: Life, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Chloe Hoyle/TikTok, Fairground Ride, Now, Red Arrows, Red Arrows SkyForce

