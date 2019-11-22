People Can’t Decide Whether Baby Jesus Statue Looks More Like Phil Collins Or Nicolas Cage

Shutterstock/La Epifanía del Señor/Paramount Pictures

A Mexican church has erected the world’s biggest statue of Baby Jesus. But the real question is: does it look more like Phil Collins or Nicolas Cage?

At a hulking 22ft tall and weighing 2,000lb, the statue travelled 12 hours from the city of Chimalhuacán to La EpifanÍa del Señor church in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas.

Crafted by Roman Salvador, it’s an impressive sculpture: but the prowess behind it is being overshadowed by its uncanny resemblance to both Phil Collins and Nicolas Cage.

It does bear a hilariously uncanny resemblance to the former Genesis frontman, right down to the front tuft of hair à la his 1980s Sussudio days.

One Twitter user even joked in response to the statue: ‘Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger, singing Su-sussudio.’

Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger, singing "Su-sussudio." https://t.co/xCEA3p0UIK — jon gabriel (@exjon) November 20, 2019

However, facially, it does look quite a bit like the Mandy and Face/Off actor – who knew the Baby Jesus would be the love-child of two pop culture icons?

Fortunately, in order to see what the consensus on the statue is, Laura Martínez posted a poll – and the results were very, very tight.

Let's settle this once and for all. Giant Baby Jesus looks like ….. — Laura Martínez® (@miblogestublog) November 20, 2019

Voters just favoured Cage over Collins, with 37% voting for him as opposed to 28% for the latter – however, it’s worth noting that 35% answered: ‘Dunno, he freaks me out’.

In the meantime, people have been getting pretty creative with the statue online – one user photoshopped it into a Thanksgiving parade, while another turned it into Child’s Play‘s Chucky.

Reverend Humberto Rodriguez told The New York Post that he had no intentions of commissioning the world’s biggest Baby Jesus.

Rev. Rodriguez explained:

There is a space of between 26ft between the ceiling and the floor and I ordered a statue measuring 21ft, but I never intended to make it the biggest baby Jesus statue in the world.

Made from fiberglass, resin, automotive paste and automotive paint, it completely towers the previous record holder, which stands at 16ft tall and weighing 661lbs.

Of course, this is strictly limited to statues of Baby Jesus – the grown-up Messiah has much, much larger structures across the world.

Everyone’s familiar with Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, which stands at a whopping 98ft – but it’s not the largest.

To see the globe’s biggest towering Jesus, you’ll need to travel to Swiebodzin, Poland, where you’ll find ‘Christ Is King’ – standing at a massive 120ft tall.

The statue makes sense to be fair – Collins and Cage are both gods in their own rights.

