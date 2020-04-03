People Discover ‘Real Venom Symbiote’ On Rock

That is called pneumanatic singila symbiotic group. Basically you normally see them that size but sometimes they join each other to make bigger ones. They are very rare to find. They have been known to cover at least 2-3 making them go psycho, hear things, and get controlled.

First off they are very rare and normally seen in cities such as New York or in snowy forests and by the beach. If you want to know about one of the people that were controlled by it, search up Eddie Brock. Scientist have tried recreating it but have failed. There’s also a very great documentary about them called Venom and it was published by Sony.