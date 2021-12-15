People From All Over The World Are Sharing The Things Americans Aren’t Ready To Hear
People from all across the world are sharing things they believe Americans aren’t ready to hear, from food waste to the quality of fast food.
When you grow up, live, work and study in just one country, it’s difficult to envision how others view said country, and whether the things you think are completely normal are in actual fact a little bit bonkers/completely terrible.
With this in mind, Reddit user u/jaycool74 took to the r/AskReddit forum to enquire, ‘Redditors from foreign countries, what’s something us Americans aren’t ready to hear?’
Many of the comments were – unsurprisingly – about healthcare, with the American healthcare system leaving much to be desired when compared with other wealthy nations.
One person wrote, ‘It’s okay to have healthcare not tied to your employment with a massive fat middleman in between,’ while another said:
You live in the main global superpower. A country that can wipe a lot of other places off the map. Your country has so much wealth.
Yet people die of easily treatable health problems because they can’t afford to do to the doctor. A lot of the countries most Americans likely consider ‘underdeveloped’ have better access to health care than you. It’s horrifying.
Other notable topics of concern included politics, with one person remarking, ‘It baffles me how every elected official is essentially sponsored by a bunch of companies or ‘movements’ that are essentially corporations in disguise. Also, corporations don’t care about you. At all.’
Another commented:
Your lack of a cohesive trade union movement screws your lowest income workers and allows/encourages your political parties to pander only to the elite.
Other hard truths included the fact that so many products from American food brands actually taste better outside of the US, with one person noting, ‘America often gets the short end of the stick.’
The US Reddit user was also informed that ‘the world series only happens in the US’, and, ‘You DO have an accent.’
One surprising point raised was the matter of American bathroom stalls being ‘exposed as f*ck’, with one user declaring that ‘a grown man could crawl under one of ’em and the vertical gap has a big enough gap to make full on eye contact with anyone walking by’.
You can check out the full thread for yourself here.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Viral, Americans, Healthcare, Reddit, US
Creditsr/AskReddit/@jaycool74
r/AskReddit/@jaycool74
Redditors from foreign countries, what's something us Americans aren't ready to hear?