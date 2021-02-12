People Horrified After Hairdresser Admits To Using Gorilla Glue For Extensions

realericvaughn/TikTok

A hairdresser has left people horrified after admitting that he’s used Gorilla Glue on his clients’ hair for years.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have heard about Tessica Brown who used Gorilla Glue spray on her hair as a substitute to hairspray, and ended up needing the glue surgically removed after her hair was stuck in the same style for over a month.

In the wake of this, hairstylist Eric Vaughn admitted that he’s long used Gorilla Glue on his clients, but not on their actual hair like Tessica did.

Sharing a video on TikTok on Wednesday, February 10, Eric says, ‘So I’ve been using Gorilla Glue for years, but this is the only way you should ever use it.’

He then explains how he uses it after sowing a client’s hair extensions in by taking his threads, knotting them together and using a ‘tiny dot’ of the glue to hold it in place before blow drying it.

Eric finishes the video that’s already been liked over 323,000 times saying, ‘But don’t but this on your actual hair, k?’

TikTokers expressed their surprise at the stylist using Gorilla Glue with one person writing, ‘I’m sorry but no Gorilla Glue should be around my hair or head.’

Another person joked, ‘You really out there asking to get your license taken away?’, while someone else said, ‘Didn’t we learn the lesson with the other girl?’

Other TikTokers defended Eric stating that he makes it very clear that he doesn’t use the glue on the client’s actual hair. Someone said, ‘People only listen to what they want! He CLEARLY said he ONLY puts [the glue] on the knot.’ Another TikTok-user wrote, ‘He literally said he does not put it in their actual hair’.

Following Tesscia’s story going viral, Gorilla Glue issued a statement stressing that its products should only be used for reasons stated on the packet.

Part of the statement read, ‘This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent. Our spray adhesive states in the warning label “do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin or clothing”.’

The company goes on to wish Tessica all the best and stated that it was glad the woman had finally sought out medical treatment.

While it’s unknown if any of Eric’s clients have had issues after he used Gorilla Glue on their extensions, it’s probably best we all just keep the product away from our hair and scalp.