People In Self-Isolation Have Started Putting Up Christmas Decorations To Spread Cheer @quickbear/@rhodyknowsbest/Twitter

Christmas is the ‘most wonderful time of the year’, and right now the world needs some cheer. What better way to brighten self-isolation than with festive decorations?

Advert

Globally, there have been 184,975 confirmed cases of COVID-19. It’s an outbreak that’s having a growing impact on how the world operates; from film and festival cancellations and travel restrictions to self-isolation and national lockdowns.

Naturally, there’s a fair degree of anxiety at the moment, to the point even those without any symptoms are opting to stay at home. It’s a difficult time for many – but in that darkness, sparkly lights have emerged in suburbia.

Ordinarily, Christmas decorations in March would be a heinous crime. But today’s struggles are far from the usual – amid coronavirus concerns, people need to find some form of sanctuary, and festive cheer might just be the way to do that.

Advert

It all started when Lane Grindle, a Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster, wrote on Twitter on March 15: ‘What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity.’

Quickly, people took heed of what appeared to be an innocuous idea – to the point it’s transformed into a movement, with the #LightsForLife hashtag growing.

Mike Griffin, a father-of-three from Rhode Island, shared a picture, writing:

My youngest son was bored today and said: ‘Can we put Christmas lights on our tree outside to cheer us up?’ Great idea buddy. Lights are on tonight as a sign of hope and the sweet mind of my 10-year-old.

Sarah Bang, of Huntsville, Alabama, shared a snap of her decorations, writing: ‘There are dark times ahead, but I can still put love and light out into the world. Some folks have mentioned putting up Christmas lights to cheer up people in quarantine, in isolation, or just to remind the world there’s still light and hope. Here’s my contribution. #LightsForLife.’

Plenty more folks have joined in, with another user writing: ‘My mom thinks people should start putting up Christmas lights in their windows to remind each other that there is still life and light while we #StayTheFHome. I think she’s on to something.’

Advert

A further supporter of the cause wrote: ‘Put a light in your window. Turn on your Christmas lights, if they’re still up. Let’s remember that we’re all in this together.’

To coin a quote from Miracle on 34th Street, ‘Faith is believing in things when common sense tells you not to.’ It may feel like the world wants you to believe things won’t be okay. But they will – so dig out those lights and sing loud for all to hear.