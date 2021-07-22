People In Shock Over ‘Disgusting’ Slavery-Themed Wedding Shoot

Warning: Contains content some readers may find distressing.

EightyLou/Twitter

Social media users have slammed a couple who apparently had a slavery-themed photoshoot to celebrate their upcoming wedding.

Photos from the shoot have been shared widely online, though the couple featured have not been identified and the Instagram handle of the account that posted the photos has been redacted.

Tall plants in the background of the images indicate the snaps were taken at a sugar plantation, where the fiancé, who is Black, could be seen wearing shackles as he knelt to kiss his partner’s hands.

Pixabay

Meanwhile, the woman in the images, who is white, wore a long skirt and white bonnet and further indicated she was ‘in charge’ of her fiancé by handling his shackles, as if unlocking them.

The images gained attention after being shared on TikTok by user CD + The Players, who shared the snaps alongside the hashtags ‘#Slavery’, ‘#Racism’, ‘#WhitePeople’, ‘#BlackTikTok’ and ‘#BlackLivesMatter‘.

The TikToker made his shock evident as he pulled horrified faces before revealing the Instagram caption to the photoshoot, which read, ‘1842. Days passed and everything changed, our love got stronger and stronger, he was no longer a slave, he was part of the family.’

See the video below:

To indicate the fiancé’s move from ‘slave’ to ‘family’, the man changed his attire from a white shirt, trousers and straw hat to a long smart coat, well-shined shoes and a black hat.

The person who posted the images on Instagram said they made up ‘part 2’ of a ‘pre-wedding session’, suggesting there were more images that have not been as widely shared.

Social media users have slammed the photoshoot, with many TikTok users questioning why the couple thought it was a ‘good idea’ and others finding it difficult to believe the images could be real.

There are no immediate indications that the images have been faked, and even if they had been taken as a joke, the insensitivity of the situation still remains.

The outrage continued on Twitter, where one person described slavery being romanticised as ‘infuriating’.

They added, ‘These people are too much. There is no such thing as slave consent and the sexual abuse of male slaves was real.’

Another comment reads, ‘I think this is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen on this App…ever!’

Images from the shoot have been shared more than 13,000 times on Twitter by confused and shocked users, while on TikTok the video posted by CD + The Players has been viewed 7.8 million times.