People Shocked As Woman’s Hair Do Looks Like A Massive Penis

robertaaarocha/Twitter

A woman’s intricate hair-do has been hilariously likened to ‘the throbbiest of penises’.

Twitter user @robertaaarocha shared a snap of the stunningly plaited hairstyle – it’s a proper thorough job, one that should be commended.

There’s just one teeny, tiny issue: nobody can admire its beauty due to the fact it looks a ginormous dick.

I must be tired because I thought this was the throbbiest of penises. https://t.co/nX5jH5oVC9 — Stephanie (@StephanieYeboah) October 1, 2019

Writer Stephanie Yeboah quote-tweeted the original post, writing: ‘I must be tired because I thought this was the throbbiest of penises.’

You’re not just tired Stephanie, the whole world is in awe of the hairdo – the original post retweeted more than 10,000 times, as well as amassing more than 33,000 likes.

The throbbiest. Jesus wept 😂 — Serena’s backhand compliment (@oneevpro) October 1, 2019

One Twitter user likened the elaborate hairstyle to ‘a dildo inspired by HR Giger’ – the

Swiss designer behind the terrifying xenomorphs in the Alien movies (which have been famously likened to male genitalia).

Guuuuuuuuuuuuurrrrllll…soon as my eyes connected pic.twitter.com/07CqQ0O2qn — Sophie 🇺🇬 (@LilNubian86) October 1, 2019

People have commented on how ‘throbbing’ it looks, with users calling it ‘veiny’ and ‘aggressive’.

Some users wrote that they noticed it straight away, with one user saying: ‘Me too. We not tired, boo….. It’s not rest we need that’s making us see that.’

Others had to do ‘a double-take’, only noticing the phallic shape after going back for another look.

Me too I had to do a double take. SMDH — Alexis (@Alexis94351642) October 1, 2019

Penises have the habit of turning up in very expected places. For boys growing up, they’re the ultimate source of comedy – you don’t know banter until you sketch a huge, throbbing cock on your mate’s jotter in school.

They rock up in other situations too: for example, look at Daisy. She’s a Ragdoll cat, from Sydney, Australia, who has experience a few difficulties in finding a home due to her unique pattern: she has a penis on her face.

🚨 Ragdoll Alert 🚨 Beautiful Daisy is ready for adoption.Some say she has unfortunate facial markings but we call it… Posted by The Mini Kitty Commune on Thursday, August 29, 2019

Posting pictures of cat on Facebook, The Mini Kitty Commune rescue centre in Sydney wrote:

Beautiful Daisy is ready for adoption. Some say she has unfortunate facial markings but we call it totally unique. Daisy is 9 years old and ready to spend her time snuggling on anything warm & happy to watch the world go by. She is very easy going and doesn’t want for much, she loves company of humans but has also been around other cats so will do well after correct introductions.

There’s also Ollie Nancarrow, an 18-year-old student who skipped A-level revision to create a gigantic lawn penis underneath Donald Trump’s flight path when he visited the UK earlier this year.

At the end of the day, it’s simple: dicks are hilarious.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]