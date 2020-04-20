People Spot Terrifying Figure In Video Of TikTok Dancer Who Was Home Alone

Picture the scene: you’re home alone – as you have been for the past few weeks – when you decide to do something to pass the time and cure your boredom.

That ‘something’ involves making a TikTok video, of course, because it seems everyone but me has the skills and coordination just to perform random dances at the drop of a hat, without damaging something or showing themselves up in the process. Hey, each to their own.

The only problem is, once you upload the video to the platform all of your followers immediately start pointing out one creepy detail that you hadn’t previously noticed; something, or someone, was lurking in the background of the video.

shadowy figure in tiktok video

That’s exactly what happened to TikTok user Reuben, known as @reubix_cube on the app, who said he was left feeling ‘stomach sick’ when he uploaded the ‘spooky’ video over the weekend alongside the caption: ‘lmao i’m home alone so i learned a tiktok dance. lov u doja but what has my life come to?’

In it, he can be seen dancing along to Doja Cat’s Say So, but it wasn’t his dance moves that caught the attention of his followers. Instead, at around the four second mark, they noticed a shadowy figure lurking in the background on his stairs.

As Reuben shifts position and starts rolling his arms around – no I don’t know the actual terms, how could you tell? – the figure appears to pop its head around the corner, albeit only for a second.

Check it out:

His followers noticed right away, with one person commenting: ‘The AMOUNT OF ANXIETY I have from his video. That’s someone literally poking their head TO LOOK AT YOU.’

Another asked: ‘DID Y’ALL SEE THAT?? IN THE BACKGROUND???’ while one simply wrote: ‘It’s 3am I did not need this right now.’ Another said: ‘When I tell you my heart DROPPED.’

Others were more wary though, suggesting Reuben had planned the whole thing just to go viral – particularly because his body seemed to move in a way to draw attention to the figure and the fact he mentioned he was home alone in the video’s caption.

One person wrote: ‘The fact he said he’s home alone kinda makes me feel it’s staged tho,’ while another said: ‘Look man I MIGHT OF [sic] believed you if you didn’t specifically say you were home alone.’

shadow lurking in background of tiktok video 2

Reuben later posted a number of videos updating his followers on the situation, initially thanking them all for their concern and saying: ‘I’m kinda stomach sick right now and I was in and out of sleep all last night.’

He then said he would answer some questions in a later video, including one that asked him how he was so calm right now. He answered: ‘I’m not, I barely slept last night.’

He continued:

I’m like 99% certain that it wasn’t a person on the stairs because the stairs are loud… The audio from the TikTok when I was recording wasn’t that loud, I definitely would have heard them. The stairs are creaking like hell.

He then responded to claims that he had made the whole thing up for attention, saying: ‘The absolute audacity of some of you guys thinking I would make a video to go viral, like oh it’s a joke oh it’s staged, when I was looking like that. I rest my case.’

@reubix_cube answering some questions. i’ll be answering some more questions over the next few days. i will only be answering questions from dms on insta. ♬ original sound – reubix_cube

He then did a ‘Q&A speed round’, confirming he doesn’t have pets, he was home alone, there are no possums where he lives, and finally that he wasn’t surprised something like this might have happened because ‘this stuff has happened my entire life living in this house’.

Well, there you have it. I’ll let you make your own mind up on whether you think it’s real or not.

