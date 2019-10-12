People Think Selfie Proves Tupac Is Alive And Well In Africa

Getty

2Pac is alive – according to a new leaked photo.

Tupac Shakur, the legendary American rapper and actor, was ‘killed’ in a drive-by shooting in 1996.

The hip-hop artist was 25 at the time of his death – but now a picture has emerged allegedly showing him living it up in South Africa, now in his 40s.

Icini Studios uploaded a video to YouTube sharing a selfie-style image of a man walking down the street at night.

While you can barely see the gentleman, aside from his spectacular cheekbones, this hasn’t stopped keen onlookers theorising that it is, in fact, the late rapper.

One supporter of the theory commented: ‘Look at his shoulders, that’s a healthy Pac.’ Another fan wrote: ‘Without a doubt that is definitely 2Pac OMG’

At the start of the clip, the clip is introduced with:

Just a few days ago, the leading investigators in the 2pac is alive case have made a breakthrough, confirming 2Pac is alive. A phone image of Tupac alive and well in his 40s has been leaked to the public. With experts revealing that the source of the phone image comes from South Africa.

Of course, it’s best taken with a pinch of salt – it’s very, very difficult to make out the man’s face, due to it being so dark. One sceptic wrote: ‘What a joke, that could be anyone.’

2Pac was shot twice in the chest, once in the arm, and once in the thigh on September 7, 1996. Shakur and Knight had been at a boxing match that evening.

His murder was never entirely solved: at one point, The Notorious B.I.G (Christopher Wallace) was implicated, but he heavily denied having any involvement. Later, in March 1997, Biggie was also assassinated in Los Angeles.

Since Shakur’s death, conspiracy theories have been widely-circulated – claiming the rapper is, in fact, alive.

A recent ‘revelation’ appears came from a family photo shared in a video by Wired Up TV, a YouTube channel which regularly posts videos claiming the hip-hop legend is alive.

The image shows a bald man wearing a leather jacket and looking towards the ground as he carries a female child on his back. Two young boys smile and pose at the camera.

Wired Up TV shared another image back in April this year, claiming it was ‘a rare picture of Tupac at older age’

Over the top of the video, the narrator said:

Look closely at Tupac’s arms – you can see the outline of tattoos on his left arm. The reason you can’t see the tattoos clearly is because he’s covering them up when he goes outside. He’s not trying to be recognised, he’s not trying to be known. One thing people recognise about Tupac is his tattoos – his bandanna and his tattoos. Look at his eyes, look at his face – what more proof do you want?

Knight himself has fuelled the conspiracy fire a number of times, insinuating that the rapper may have faked his own death.

Back in 2017, he said:

When Pac died… if he really did, you know? I mean when I left that hospital me and Pac was laughing and joking, so I don’t see how someone can turn from doing well to doing bad.

All I’m saying is… if 2Pac was really alive, and there were photos, the world’s mainstream media would be all over it.

