People Want Four Seasons Total Landscaping Added To National Register Of Historic Places

Thousands of people are calling for the local landscaping business Donald Trump’s lawyer used for a press conference to have its importance recognised on the National Register of Historic Places.

The now-infamous mix-up saw Rudy Giuliani address the press in a car park outside Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia, rather than at the luxurious Four Seasons hotel, where the press conference was originally thought to be taking place.

The unfortunate incident took place on the same day Joe Biden was announced as winner of the election, and as a result many social media users branded it as the perfect way for Trump’s presidency to come to an end.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping quickly took advantage of its newfound fame by selling branded merchandise to commemorate the moment, and members of the public are now calling for the local business to be recognised as a historic location.

More than 3,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling for Four Seasons Total Landscaping to be added to the National Register of Historic Places; the official list of historic places worthy of preservation in the US.

According to the register’s website, it is part of a national program to ‘coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect America’s historic and archaeological resources’.

Those behind the petition deem the local business worthy of this kind of recognition, as they explain on the page: ‘We as a nation need to remember where the travesty of the Trump administration died with a whimper.’

Explaining their reason for signing, one person wrote, ‘I’m signing because I strongly feel the Four Seasons Total Landscaping Co. is worthy of historic designation status. Rudolph Giuliani made it an American landmark.’

Another commented, ‘This needs to happen. The sheer incompetence of the Trump regime and Rudy Giuliani needs to be galvanized in history’. A third wrote, simply, ‘Because this is hilarious’.

Trump promoted the press conference on Twitter, writing that it would take place at the ‘Four Seasons, Philadelphia’ and leading many to jump to the reasonable conclusion that it would be taking place at the hotel.

The president later clarified that the meeting would actually take place outside the landscaping business, which is located next to an adult bookshop and opposite a crematorium.

