People Who Voted Trump In 2016 Share ‘Breaking Point’ Moments When They Stopped Supporting Him

I unfortunately fall into the camp of people who voted for him because I hated Clinton. It’s not really a situation of where I ‘realised when I wouldn’t vote for him again,’ it’s more like when I realised I f*cked up.

I can’t think of a specific moment but I think it was the realization that he wasn’t just saying things and enacting policies that were opposed to previous Democrat ideas and policies, he was just saying whatever crazy shit came to mind.