People Who Voted Trump In 2016 Share ‘Breaking Point’ Moments When They Stopped Supporting Him
Anti-windmills, invoking George Floyd in speeches, suggesting bleach injections, ‘covfefe’: Donald Trump’s presidency has truly broken some of his supporters.
Ascending to the White House on a sea of red hats and blind patriotism, Trump’s Make America Great Again campaign was a work of jingoistic genius. Alas, his time as president has proved to be one of the most tumultuous in US history, sparking vicious debate from defenders and critics alike.
His victory came to the surprise of many around the world. However, there was clearly a hook there for voters – something that has eroded with each and every rambling rant, whether it be regarding ultraviolet lighting or ‘ramming the ramparts’ in the Revolutionary War. What did it take for former Trump supporters to jump ship?
Redditor u/BenTCinco posited the following question: ‘Republicans who will not be voting for Trump this time around, what was the breaking point for you?’ At the time of writing, he’s received more than 17,000 replies.
Before breaking down the highlight real, one Redditor explained why they voted:
It was a tough point of time in my life, and the idea of MAGA swept me off my feet and made me vote for him. Since then, though, America has been made anything other than great: he has just made things better for himself and worse for every other American.
Of late, you couldn’t write the president’s quotes. Users’ breaking points included: Trump saying it was a ‘great day’ for Floyd during a speech about the US economy; tear-gassing protesters to pose in front of a church with a Bible; threatening to shoot looters; and Trump’s suggestion a 75-year-old protester pushed to the ground by police could be an ‘ANTIFA provocateur’.
One user said they fell off the Trump train ‘when I realised his words had no meaning. You literally can’t trust anything he says. It could be blatant lies and he wouldn’t care at all. It’s dangerous.’
Other reasons in the replies included: Trump saying he didn’t think John McCain was a war hero because he ‘likes people that weren’t captured’; the federal stripping of wildlife and environmental protections; and his bungled handling of all things coronavirus-related, including comparing his press briefings’ ratings to The Bachelor.
Another Redditor explained:
I unfortunately fall into the camp of people who voted for him because I hated Clinton. It’s not really a situation of where I ‘realised when I wouldn’t vote for him again,’ it’s more like when I realised I f*cked up.
I can’t think of a specific moment but I think it was the realization that he wasn’t just saying things and enacting policies that were opposed to previous Democrat ideas and policies, he was just saying whatever crazy shit came to mind.
Rather aptly, one user simply wrote: ‘**Broadly gestures at everything.**’ With Trump’s rallies kicking off again this Friday, June 19, in Tulsa, time will tell whether MAGA will win the house again.
