Person Realises Woman Arrested For Stealing Pelosi's Laptop Was Their Middle School Girlfriend

Someone has realised that their middle school girlfriend is the person wanted for stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop.

The FBI recently arrested Riley June Williams, from Pennsylvania, for allegedly stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop with the supposed intention of selling it to Russia.

A previous partner of Williams’ had identified the woman in footage shared of her attending the riot that broke out on January 6, and informed the police.

As per the affidavit, the tipster ‘claimed to have spoken to friends of Williams, who showed (the tipster) a video of Williams taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Speaker Pelosi’s office.’

PA Images

Williams appeared to be directing people ‘upstairs’ to the Speaker of House of Representatives’ office as well, reported CNN.

Now, another previous partner of Williams’ has come forward on Twitter who says they dated her in middle school.

Someone simply known as ‘Libby’ on Twitter tweeted yesterday, January 18, ‘my middle school girlfriend is WANTED by the FBI for stealing nancy pelosi’s computer and trying to sell it to the Russians.’

They then shared a link to an article about Williams, followed by a photo of the two of them together from 2012.

Libby’s initial tweet has since been liked over 300,000 times and retweeted nearly 25,000 times.

Prior to Williams’ arrest, friends of hers had reportedly shown the tipster the video of her taking a laptop or hard drive from Pelosi’s office and made the allegations of her intentions to sell it to Russia.

Part of the affidavit reads, ‘Williams intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service.’

Despite these claims against Williams, CNN reported that there is ‘no indication’ in the court filing that a laptop was actually stolen.

Meanwhile, Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, tweeted a couple of days after the riot that a laptop had in fact been stolen. She wrote on January 8, ‘A laptop from a conference room was stolen. It was a laptop that was only used for presentations.’

Williams isn’t being held for theft but has been charged with violent entry or disorderly conduct, and entering the restricted space of the Capitol.

Since her arrest, Williams’ mother filed a suspicious persons report against the person claiming to be Williams’ former romantic partner.