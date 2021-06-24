Petition To Remove ‘Racist’ Segment From James Corden Show Nears 50,000 Signatures

PA Images

A petition calling for the removal of a ‘racist’ segment of James Corden’s The Late Late Show is nearing 50,000 signatures.

The segment, which is called Spill Your Guts, sees celebrities choose to eat foods that Corden has previously described as ‘horrific’ and ‘really disgusting’ or answer a difficult question. Unfortunately, it seems that much of the food is predominantly Asian cuisine, with items such as balut, centuries-old eggs and chicken feet having previously been served up.

On the back of this, Kim Saira, an Asian American artist and influencer, started a Change.org petition to have the segment changed or removed completely, and it’s now nearing 50,000 signatures.



Check out Saira’s TikTok on the segment:

The petition, which has amassed more than 41,000 signatures, also asks for a formal apology from Corden as well as donating funds to ‘local Asian American organizations that are working to help Asian-owned restaurants and small businesses’.

The petition notes why the segment is hurtful:

During these segments, he’s openly called these foods “really disgusting,” and “horrific.” In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism. So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it.

The influencer went on to discuss the impact that this kind of media has, explaining, ‘The media holds so much influence: according to Wikipedia, the Late Late show averages over 650,000 viewers per episode. That means, 650,000 people are being influenced to think that native foods from Asian countries are “disgusting,” or “horrifying.” Content like this continually perpetuates and encourages harm and racism against Asian Americans in our daily lives.’

Despite the petition calling for the segment to be rectified and an apology to be given, Saira has made it clear that she does not wish to cancel James Corden.

In a TikTok, Saira pointed out the good work Corden has done for body positivity. She added that there is a difference between cancellation and accountability, and stated that Corden should be accountable for what he’s done but not cancelled.

Analysis released in March by California State University’s Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, which looked at hate crimes in 16 major US cities, found that that although such crimes decreased by 7% overall in 2020, crimes targeting Asian people soared by almost 150%.

Corden and the team behind his show have yet to respond to the petition.

