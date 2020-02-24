PewDiePie Calls Jake Paul’s Latest Money-Making Venture ‘Complete Bullsh*t’

It’s so disingenuous to put forth that this is what you are passionate about when, in reality, the only thing Jake Paul has shown himself to be passionate about is making money.

Jake Paul is the kind of celebrity that doesn’t have any real value. All they do is project this image of wealth and now he’s monetising that to get more money. He’s stuck in this loop. You can replace Jake Paul with anything or anyone, and it wouldn’t make a difference.