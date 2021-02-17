PewDiePie Takes Aim At Tekashi 6ix9ine In New Diss Track

6ix9ine/Instagram/PewDiePie/YouTube

YouTuber PewDiePie has taken shots at Tekashi 6ix9ine in a new diss track prompted by his ‘beef’ with a children’s nursery rhyme channel.

Until now I never thought I’d need to refer to PewDiePie, Tekashi and nursery rhymes in the same sentence, but here we are.

Advert 10

The diss track came about after PewDiePie realised the nursery rhyme channel Cocomelon surpassed 100 million followers, closing the distance towards his own 109 million subscribers.

Check it out below:

The video kicks off as if PewDiePie is going to tell a nursery rhyme of his own, with a group of eager children gathered around waiting to hear what he has to say.

Advert 10

Unfortunately, things take a turn when he sings: ‘Here is a story that I’m telling… about a stupid f*cking b*tch ass melon.’

Obviously, PewDiePie doesn’t really have some long-standing feud going with the children’s channel, but the amount of effort he puts in to the joke is worth some recognition. Still, as well as taking shots at Cocomelon, the diss track did have the added result of highlighting the YouTuber’s apparent disdain for rapper Tekashi 69.

He made reference to Tekashi’s rainbow-coloured hair and the fact that he turned on his former fellow gang members in court as he sang: ‘Don’t be a f*cking snitch. Don’t be like 69, that rainbow f*cking b*tch. Rainbow b**ch, hair too bright. Don’t eat lead paint or your brain will end up like 69.’

PA Images

Advert 10

Later in the track, the YouTuber assured Cocomelon he was ‘just playing’, adding: ‘You know I love you.’

However, he took the opportunity to note that his lyrics about Tekashi were deadly serious, singing: ‘Not 69 though, ankle monitor wearing c*nt, I challenge you in a legal fight.’

A number of social media users questioned why PewDiePie decided to target 6ix9ine in the track, with one tweeting: ‘Why tf did PewDiePie just suddenly diss 69’.

Advert 10

While the YouTuber hasn’t given a specific reason, he has joked in the past that the rapper went to jail to avoid interacting with him after he invited Tekashi to host one of his segments if he achieved 69,696,969 million subscribers. Shortly after PewDiePie extended the offer, Tekashi ended up behind bars.

The track certainly isn’t one for Cocomelon’s nursery rhyme playlist, but the shots taken at Tekashi might prompt the rapper to respond with a diss track of his own. Watch this space.