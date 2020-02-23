Photo Captures Moment Baby Frowns At Doctor Trying To Make Her Cry
Perhaps no other image in the history of photography has so perfectly captured the feeling of being world weary at a startlingly young age.
Snapped by photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann at a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the image of teeny tiny Isabela Pereira de Jesus has gone viral worldwide. A legend before she’s even spoken a word.
Extraordinarily relatable, Isabela’s remarkably unimpressed face bears an uncanny resemblance to my own when I wake up and realise it’s actually Monday, not Saturday.
People couldn’t help but be tickled after Rodrigo shared his pictures of Isabela on Facebook. Despite having been freshly delivered from the womb, Isabela already appeared to have become a bit sick of the world; appearing to glare around with frustration at her surroundings.
Speaking with Brazilian publication Crescer, Rodrigo said:
She opened her eyes wide and didn’t cry, she made a ‘sulky’ face, her mother gave a kiss and it was only after they cut the umbilical cord that she started to cry.
When I posted it, I thought it would have the potential to become a meme, but it’s always a matter of luck.
Proud mum Daiane de Jesus Barbosa, of Mesquita, Rio de Janeiro, didn’t register her daughter’s disgruntled reaction at the time, with her little frown reportedly only lasted a matter of seconds. But, thanks to Rodrigo, the memory of those first moments has been preserved forever.
Speaking with Rio de Janeiro based news outlet, G1, Daiane said:
My baby was born courageous. It’s a meme already. She always wrinkles her forehead when changing diapers and nursing. Isabela was supposed to be born on the 20th, but she chose her day already showing her personality.
Daiane and her partner Renato Pereira da Rocha discovered she was pregnant after five weeks, and learned Daiane had a subchorionic hematoma, which is when blood accumulates between the placenta and the uterus.
At this stage, Daiane was forced to take two weeks off and was warned she might miscarry. Thankfully, her pregnancy ended up being a ‘peaceful’ one. Daiane has since praised Rodrigo for perfectly capturing young Isabela’s determined, strong-willed personality.
Fortunately, Isabela appears to have since warmed to her new world. She reportedly no longer makes her iconic ‘sulky’ face, although she does have a tendency to wrinkle her forehead when she’s hungry or when she wants her nappy changing.
Many congratulations to Daine and Renato on the arrival of their beautiful little crosspatch!
