Photo Of Trump's 'Shockingly Orange' Face In The Wind Launches Thousands Of Memes PA images

Now, most of us will have had some kind of fake tan faux pas in our lives, but President Donald Trump takes the cake with this recent picture that’s surfaced online – and people are absolutely rinsing him for it.

A photographer snapped a picture of the president while he was walking across the South Lawn of the White House, and it’s safe to say to say the man needs to talk to his beautician.

Evidently it was a windy day there in Washington D.C., as Trump’s hair is blown back, revealing an extreme, orange line around the circumference of his face.

For some odd reason, the White House Photos Twitter account shared the picture again with the same caption but in black and white, which still doesn’t really doesn’t do Trump any favours…

Trump is yet to share the picture himself, with the last thing he shared on Twitter being a clip of a news interview where an elderly lady refers to him as Superman, followed by edits of Trump’s face on Superman’s body.

Following the crap fake tan-revealing photo, the internet has gone IN on the president making several, hilarious memes out of the picture.

Here are a few of our favourites:

I can’t unsee that last one either.