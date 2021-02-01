Plane Flies Over Robinhood HQ With 'Suck My Nuts' Banner KasparCMS/Twitter

Frustrated amateur stock traders have hit back at Robinhood’s attempts to stifle investments by flying a banner reading ‘Suck My Nuts’ over the company’s headquarters.

The stock-trading and investment app has been at the centre of backlash since it limited the ability to buy stocks of GameStop; a company expected to fall in the market, but saved through unexpected support from Reddit users who invested and massively increased its worth.

Protesters took to the streets and to social media to slam the hypocrisy in the so-called free market, and advertiser Nowadays helped make sure Robinhood couldn’t avoid hearing the message by taking to the skies, as well.

The company, which ‘generates social media attention for brands of all sizes’, was responsible for flying the banner reading ‘Suck My Nuts Robinhood’ in circles over Robinhood HQ in San Francisco for more than an hour on Friday, January 29.

Co-founder Kaspar shared the news on Twitter, expressing his excitement as he wrote, ‘It’s happening… and I slid the pilot some extra $$ to circle right above RobinHood’s HQ for a while.’

Kaspar, who noted he doesn’t ‘even live’ in San Francisco, urged people to ‘go take some photos’ of the brilliant scene as it unfolded. He later shared updates of the plane flying high in the sky, with the words on the banner clearly visible from below.

He wrote, ‘I can’t believe Robinhood could see this from their front window… When i die just put this video of a banner that says “SUCK MY NUTS ROBINHOOD” being flown over their HQ on my gravestone’

Though the company could have attempted to fly the banner anonymously, it made clear it was proud to be involved in the stunt as the banner followed up the ‘Suck My Nuts’ message with ‘Nowadays Media’.

Explaining the decision on Twitter, the advertisers wrote:

We usually dont promote ourselves, but if you’re gonna talk sh*t you should at least sign your name.

The move has been widely praised online, with one Twitter user commenting, ‘That is absolutely hilarious. Good job.’

Another impressed user wrote, ‘the internet remains undefeated!! Funniest thing I’ve seen today and well deserved’, while a third queried, ‘How much did it cost to have this done? How do I have this done?’

In a statement defending its decision to block trading, Robinhood claimed that it ‘continuously monitor[s] the markets’ and made changes ‘where necessary’. As well as preventing buying or trading in GameStop, it halted other popular Reddit stocks including AMC and Blackberry.