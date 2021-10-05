Plane Gets Stuck Underneath Bridge On Busy Road In Viral Video

@Ashoke_Raj/Twitter

A video has gone viral after a plane got stuck on a busy main road underneath a bridge in India.

The Air India plane was caught on film by passers-by when it became stuck in Delhi.

Advert 10

The plane had reportedly been scrapped and sold off prior to it being caught on camera in India’s capital, and was being transferred when the incident occurred.

Alamy

In the video, the wingless plane appears to have come to a standstill, and despite being stuck under the bridge, traffic continues to pass it by.

A statement by Air India was later shared regarding the incident, in which the airline stated that they were not connected with the plane anymore, BBC News reports.

Advert 10

It said:

This is a [deregistered] scrapped aircraft of Air India which has been sold off. This was transported last night by the party [new owners]. Air India has got no connection whatsoever with the aircraft under any circumstances.

An official from Delhi airport told The Times of India the aircraft ‘certainly does not belong to the Delhi airport’s fleet’. They explained that the video footage showed the ‘scrapped plane’ being ‘transported without any wings’. ‘The driver may have made a judgement of error while transporting it,’ they concluded.

Advert 10

Social media users took to Twitter to comment on the rogue nature of the sighting. One said: ‘Always know your load! Or you could become a Twitter sensation!’

Another wrote:

Grossly unprofessional work. Generally two or three recces are carried out before transportation of an aircraft by road.

A third commented: ‘Let the air out of the tyres. Unstuck.’

Advert 10

While many were left confused over how long the plane was trapped for, others linked a similar incident which occurred in December 2019, which involved a similar Air India plane getting stuck beneath a bridge in West Bengal.