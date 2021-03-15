Podcaster Thinks Wind Turbines Are For Cooling Down The Planet

90s Baby Network/YouTube

A podcaster from London has just discovered that wind turbines aren’t actually fans intended to cool down the planet.

In a video aired on their popular YouTube channel, 90s Baby Network, the 1.9.9.2 Boyz, Fred Santana and Temi Alchémy started a conversation about being ethical, and the discussion quickly moved to the topic of wind turbines.

It was at this point that it emerged that Fred didn’t quite have a grasp on how wind turbines actually function, appearing to believe they work in much the same way as an electric fan in a hot room.

Check it out below:

Expressing some puzzlement, Fred remarked:

I’m not talking about the ones to generate… I’m talking about the ones for global warming. I thought that’s what they were for, no?

When the others pressed him about what exactly he meant by ‘the ones for global warming,’ Fred clarified, ‘to cool down the Earth,’ appearing to take the term global warming extremely literally.

Laughter and cries of ‘oh sh*t’ filled the studio as the guys realised the mistake Fred had made. He was quickly subjected to a good bit of teasing, with his aghast co-host asking, ‘You thought it was like a fan, basically?’

PA Images

Viewers in the comment section were equally tickled by Fred’s blunder, with one person writing:

Loool, Fred has finished me. Man thought a wind turbine was a legit fan to stop the Earth sweating and overheating. I rate him for voicing this ignorance to learn though.

Another commented:

HOLY SH*T!!! At least my dude had an open mind and willing to learn. Good on you, mate!!!

A third person joked:

That’s why the polar bears keep leaving the artic, they’re looking for the fans in the summer time.

PA Images

Although wind turbines don’t act like giant office fans, they are environmentally friendly compared with other energy sources.

As per the US Energy Information Administration, wind turbines don’t release emissions that can pollute the air and water, and also don’t require water for cooling.

Wind turbines can also reduce the amount of electricity generated from fossil fuels, resulting in lower total air pollution and carbon dioxide emissions.