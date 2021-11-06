Police Called After Council Meeting Descends Into Chaos

Maldon District Council/YouTube

Police in Essex were called to a local council meeting after one member repeatedly interjected the proceedings with a megaphone.

We all remember the infamously disastrous meeting of the former Handforth Parish Council, which saw Jackie Weaver kick three members out of their Zoom call, but the Maldon District Council took things to a whole new level with their in-person meeting this week.

It all started on Thursday evening, November 4, when the council gathered to discuss, among other things, sanctions against independent councillor Chrisy Morris after the council’s joint standards committee determined he had brought the authority into disrepute.

You can watch footage from the meeting here:

The finding came after two independent investigations, with minutes from the meeting revealing Morris had been found to have previously disclosed confidential information, Sky News reports.

Morris himself was determined to have his say in the matter as he brought a megaphone to the meeting to make himself heard, and immediately and repeatedly interrupted chairman Mark Heard to shout ‘point of order’.

Morris caused such a disturbance that he was asked to leave the meeting just 10 minutes after it began, but he wasn’t going to go quietly as he shouted, ‘You can’t make me, you idiots. You can’t make me leave the meeting. I am democratically elected!’

Calling to mind comments about Jackie Weaver’s lack of ‘authority’ at her council meeting, Morris was told that he had ‘no right to speak here’, to which he responded that he ‘will be heard’ and has ‘every right’ to speak his mind.

He commented: ‘This is democracy. You might not like me, but you have got to listen to me.’

With Morris making clear that he wasn’t going anywhere, police arrived on the scene and tried to persuade Morris to leave, telling him: ‘At this time you’re essentially breaching the peace..’

Morris told the officers they ‘shouldn’t be getting involved in politics’ and argued he was ‘legally entitled’ to be at the meeting, which then began to reconvene. Morris wasn’t finished quite yet, though, and he requested yet another point of order, after which Heard asked other members of the council to leave in protest.

Wendy Stamp, leader of Maldon District Council, said in a statement that while Morris’ behaviour may only now be being seen by the public, it is a ‘regular occurrence’.

She commented: ‘We cannot tolerate this type of behaviour any longer and put members and staff through any further distress. Our focus as a council is to provide services to residents and to act as the democratic voice.’

The statement also claimed chairman Heard ‘was concerned for the duty of care of staff present who have continued to be the target of aggressive, intimidating behaviour from councillor Morris’.

Morris, however, defended his actions to BBC News, saying:

What I said I needed to say; it was very simple, I had a point of order which the chairman should deal with as soon as it’s brought to his attention. They wouldn’t allow [my point of order], which was undemocratic in itself. I’m a democratically elected representative. I’ve got the right to speak. I’m there to speak and I simply have not been allowed to speak.

Footage of the chaotic events has been viewed thousands of times since it was posted to the council’s YouTube page this week.