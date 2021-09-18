Police Issue Warning Over Children ‘Buying Large Quantities Of Cans Of Beans’

It has come to the attention of the police that a new trend has started by groups of youths called ‘beaning’. This involves youths throwing the contents of a can of beans over properties, very similar to the trend of throwing eggs at properties.

If you work in a shop, please can you be aware of youths buying large quantities of cans of beans, if you have children living at home, please be mindful if you see them removing cans of beans from the family home.