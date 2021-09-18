unilad
Police Issue Warning Over Children ‘Buying Large Quantities Of Cans Of Beans’

West Yorkshire Police has issued a warning in light of a strange TikTok trend going viral.

Youths across the country are reportedly taking part in the trend known as ‘beaning’, where they smear the canned goods across people’s driveways, doors and cars.

People are then filming them performing the so-called prank and uploading it to TikTok for everyone to see.

Following the unusual trend, people are being warned to be vigilant of children buying large amounts of baked beans from supermarkets. Parents are also being asked to check their cupboards.

Beans stock image (Alamy)Alamy

West Yorkshire Police has now addressed the matter and asked people to be ‘mindful’.

PCSO Michelle Owens said, as per Mirror Online:

It has come to the attention of the police that a new trend has started by groups of youths called ‘beaning’. This involves youths throwing the contents of a can of beans over properties, very similar to the trend of throwing eggs at properties.

If you work in a shop, please can you be aware of youths buying large quantities of cans of beans, if you have children living at home, please be mindful if you see them removing cans of beans from the family home.

Team Dogs has also issued a statement warning that baked beans can be potentially harmful to dogs.

In a post shared on the dog-lovers community website, Becky Williams, a veterinary nurse from Nantwich, Cheshire, explained the dangers.

She said, ‘Baked beans may contain onion and garlic, which is toxic to dogs and can cause kidney failure, which can cause vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal discomfort.’

Dog stock Alamy)Alamy

‘They’re also high in sugar, which can upset dogs with pre-existing conditions like diabetes. The high fat levels can trigger a pancreatitis flare, especially in dogs that have had it or are prone to it,’ Williams continued.

The veterinary nurse added that if the beans are left to go mouldy and are ingested by a dog, it can cause seizures or ‘even prove fatal’.

Williams concluded, ‘I’d really urge people considering taking part in this trend to think about the effects it could have. It might give you a laugh for 10 minutes, but it could land someone’s dog in the vets.’

