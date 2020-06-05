Police Officer Comforts Crying Girl Who Asked Him If He Was 'Going To Shoot Her' iamsimeonb/Twitter

Reassuring footage shows a police officer comforting a five-year-old girl who was crying and asking if he was ‘going to shoot her’.

Numerous Black Lives Matter protests have broken out across the globe in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and though they have largely been peaceful some police officers have used force in an effort to keep protesters in check.

Whether it’s to get activists to stand down or to force them to comply with curfews, officers have resorted to the use of projectiles and pepper spray, with some even going as far as to physically push protesters out of the way.

People supporting the movement have been left with painful-looking bruises as a result of being hit with rubber bullets, though they continue to fight for the black men and women who have lost their lives to police officers.

Considering the moves officers have made previously, it’s natural that the five-year-old girl taking part in the protest in Houston, Texas, was frightened of what the police might do.

According to her dad, the young girl, Simone, caught the attention of one of the police officers there when she started crying. She was clearly worried as she asked the officer: ‘Are you gonna shoot us?’

In the heartwarming video shared online, the officer could be seen crouching down next to Simone and wrapping his arm around her shoulders.

He told her:

We’re here to protect you, okay? We’re not here to hurt you at all. You can protest, you can party, you can do whatever you want – just don’t break nothing.

Simone could be seen nodding as she took in the officer’s words, which hopefully proved reassuring to the young girl and encouraged her to continue fighting alongside everyone else at the demonstration.

It’s unclear whether Simone feared getting shot with a real bullet or a rubber one, given the situation, though she may have feared both.

Numerous black people have lost their lives after being shot by police, so it’s understandable that Simone might fear the same could happen to her as she stood up for those people.

While it’s incredibly sad that Simone should fear being shot while speaking out for what’s right, the sad truth is that her reason for being afraid is justified. Though the officer who comforted her appeared to be on the side of the protesters, ultimately it is police, and the entire institution, that they are fighting.

Hopefully Simone will continue to protest, because it is exactly this kind of action that will incite the change so desperately needed.