Georgia Police Officer’s Defence Of Cops Goes Viral After He Says He’s ‘Tired’ Of Stigma

kelvindingle/TikTok

A Georgia police officer has gone viral after taking to TikTok to share an emotional outburst about the stigma surrounding cops in the US.

Major Kelvin Dingle works as an operation commander at the Morehouse School of Medicine Department of Public Safety in Atlanta, Georgia, and like most of us he has heard the criticisms about American police officers and police departments that call into question training, conduct and punishments.

Dingle expressed his thoughts on the matter in a TikTok video posted over the weekend, in which he described himself as being ‘so goddamned tired’ of the bad reputation surrounding officers.

Check it out below:

The officer has racked up more than 1.9 million views, after explaining how he kisses his family goodbye every morning with the knowledge that he may not return home.

Addressing the criticisms around police officers, he said, ‘I am tired of every time I wake up in the morning, there’s someone else polarising the fact that maybe law enforcement is just not a good thing. All of us are not bad. I am not as they are. Most of us are not.’

Dingle went on to point out there are ‘bad people in every career’, before stressing that he gives ‘everything’ to his job.

@kelvindingle/TikTok

After he posted the video, Dingle told Fox that his outburst came while he was driving home and reflecting on the way he has been treated as a result of the stigma surrounding officers.

He explained:

It seems like every night we go to sleep or every morning we wake up, there’s something negative that’s portrayed about law enforcement. I was riding home and I was thinking in regards to everything and now it’s just different. I’m driving next to people and people are just frowning at me. People are purposely doing things to get my attention. They’re flipping me off.

The officer went on to admit that ‘some people make bad decisions’, but he expressed his belief that the ‘majority’ of officers ‘want to serve and protect’.

@kelvindingle/TikTok

He described those members of the force as ‘generally good-hearted people that want to make a difference’, and explained that on the day he made the video he had just ‘had enough’, adding, ‘My heart was broken because of the things that I saw in just travelling home to my family, and it wasn’t always that way.’

The officer believes that the public will be able to regain a more positive attitude towards law enforcement in the future, though he acknowledged that communication is key as ‘two sides need to be heard’, and ‘people need to listen… to understand’.

A number of TikTok users expressed their support for Dingle after he shared his thoughts on the platform, with users describing the video as ‘heartbreaking’ and acknowledging that not all officers deserve to be stigmatised.

