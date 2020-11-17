Pope Francis’s Instagram Account Caught Liking Model’s Picture
The pope’s Instagram account has been caught liking a Brazilian model’s photograph.
The photograph of model Natalia Garabotto was shared on her page on October 5, but it was recently shared on social media after eagle-eyed Instagrammers noticed the pope’s account had liked it. The picture consists of the model wearing a rather skimpy schoolgirl outfit.
The pope and Natalia have a combined Instagram following of more than nine million, so it was inevitable someone was going to spot it.
While it’s extremely unlikely that the pope runs his own Instagram page, the liking of this photo has caused quite a stir online.
After being made aware of the like from the 83-year-old, Natalia joked that ‘at least [she’s] going to heaven’.
Speaking to Barstool Sports, she added, ‘My mum may hate my ass pics but the Pope be double-tapping.’
Whether the pope liked the photograph or not, he’s previously described sex as ‘simply divine’. He also described good food as the same – and I’m sure many of us would agree.
The two things were discussed between Pope Francis and Italian writer Carlo Petrini in a series of interviews that took place in September.
In one of the interviews, the pope said:
Pleasure arrives directly from God. It is neither Catholic, nor Christian, nor anything else. It is simply divine. The church has condemned inhuman, brutish, vulgar pleasure, but has on the other hand always accepted human, simple, moral pleasure.
The pleasure of eating is there to keep you healthy by eating, just like sexual pleasure is there to make love more beautiful and guarantee the perpetuation of the species. […] The pleasure of eating and sexual pleasure [comes] from God.
Following this statement, Catholic commentator and writer Peter Williams said to Newsweek that Pope Francis is ‘unusual as popes go’ but says it’s because the 83-year-old talks in a ‘down-to-earth manner’.
Williams told the online publication, ‘If his [Pope Francis’s] words sound odd, it’s probably because he likes to talk in a very down-to-earth manner. I don’t think it’s unusual for a pope to say what he specifically said though.’
He continued, ‘In calling the enjoyment of food and sex ‘divine’, the Holy Father is rightly pointing out that pleasure comes from God.’
