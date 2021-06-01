Postal Worker Uses Music To Drown Out Impatient Woman Who Tries To Interrupt Lunch Break

@bowtiedev/TikTok

Footage of a United States Postal Service worker refusing to give in to the pesterings of an impatient woman who tried to interrupt his lunch break has gone viral.

In the video, TikToker Dev, described in his bio as ‘the Best mailman in the world’, can be seen sipping a drink in his vehicle while listening to music, enjoying his well-earned lunch break.

However, his break is interrupted by a stern woman banging on his window, ordering him to get her mail. Refusing to acknowledge her persistent ‘hellos’, Dev continues to listen to music contentedly, understandably unwilling to give up his much-needed chill time.

In the first clip, the woman’s words aren’t audible, but in the second clip, she can be heard to demand: ‘Can I get my mail? You’ve been sitting here for 30 minutes.’

Then, using what many have described as being a typical ‘Karen’ phrase, the exasperated woman declared:

I’m calling your supervisor.

All throughout the two videos, Dev can be seen looking admirably relaxed, not letting the woman disturb the lunch break he is entitled to have.

Many of those watching the clip couldn’t believe the audacity of the woman, who apparently didn’t seem to understand that mail workers need time out to rest and have lunch, just like any other worker.

One person commented:

I work Amazon and this dude tried me by saying ‘Oh I saw you go Starbucks’. Like yeah boi, I’m a human. I have a break too Jim.

Another said: ‘Mail people are one of, if not the most under appreciated workers in America. We don’t deserve y’all.’

A third video, apparently taken one day later, shows Dev and the unnamed woman making up, with Dev explaining: ‘A day later she respected his lunch and got her mail.’

Dev’s followers were pleased to see the woman finally showing a more respectful attitude, with one person commenting, ‘I didn’t even know this was the ending I wanted’. Another said, ‘I’m glad she learned her lesson. Mail carriers are hard workers.’

Of course, the question still remains as to what exactly ‘Karen’ was waiting for in the mail that was so pressing. Perhaps there’s some mysteries that will never be solved.