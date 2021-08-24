Prankster Climbs Into Speed Camera And Flashes Cars With His Phone

Sarah-Jane Westlake-Mearns/Facebook

A prankster has been filmed climbing into a speed camera and flashing cars with his phone.

The footage, which was taken outside the Lyons Winkups Holiday Park in Towyn, North Wales, shows holidaymaker John Westlake, from the Wirral, climbing up into the back of the camera, proceeding to flash motorists from inside the casing.

The 38-year-old joiner had been holidaying with his wife Sarah-Jane, their two youngest children and his mother at the time of the prank. John clocked the camera while he and Sarah-Jane were waiting for their takeaway pizza to be prepared, and thought it might be ‘a funny way of killing some time’.

Sarah-Jane Westlake-Mearns/Facebook

To the great amusement of the couple, vehicles actually began to slow down, convinced they had been flashed by an actual camera. Soon, John decided to flash ‘everyone who was going past, not just people in the cars’.

The video has since gone viral, racking up hundreds of shares on Sarah-Jane’s Facebook page, and leaving many people thoroughly tickled.

As per North Wales Live, John said:

I flashed one person who went by in a mobility scooter and told them to slow down. I just took a run-up and managed to climb in. I was quite surprised the next day, when I saw the speed camera, that I had managed it to be honest.

The prankster continued:

We were just having a laugh really. Every car I flashed slowed down afterwards – it kept us entertained when we were waiting for our food. I think people relate to it because no one likes speed cameras.

The jokester couple have since been inundated with messages and friend requests from those who just can’t stop laughing at their daft antics, which really is also quite an impressive display of agility on John’s part.

One person commented, ‘imagine how much I’d panic if I got flashed when I drive home through Towyn though’, while another wrote, ‘things u do when your waiting for a kebab that’s took over three hours’.