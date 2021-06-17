unilad
Advert

Principal Suspended Because She Couldn’t Write Her Own Heartfelt Pandemic Facebook Post

by : Julia Banim on : 17 Jun 2021 11:28
Principal Suspended Because She Couldn't Write Her Own Heartfelt Pandemic Facebook PostStacie Jones-Bonnick/Facebook/Greg Wilkey/Facebook

An elementary school principal from Minnesota has been suspended for plagiarising a Facebook post written by another principal.

Stacie Bonnick, principal at Washington Technology Magnet School in the St. Paul district, sent what initially appeared to be a heartfelt message to members of staff shortly before Christmas.

Advert

In the emailed message, penned December 22, she reflected on the difficult year that had passed, in particular the stress of leading the school through the coronavirus pandemic.

Stacie Bonnick (Washington Technology Magnet School)Washington Technology Magnet School

Bonnick wrote:

The job has always been challenging, but nothing prepared me for the stresses this year would bring.

Advert

She also touched upon the ‘moments of unanticipated joy and success’ which stood out amid the loneliness and stresses she and the other staff members had been forced to navigate.

However, at least one staff member quickly became suspicious about the quality of the writing, which was notably different to Bonnick’s usual style and tone.

In an email which has since been forwarded to the Pioneer Press, the staffer sent the following anonymous message to Superintendent Joe Gothard and school board members the very next day:

Upon reading this it did not seem like her usual writing which is typically of poor academic quality. With a quick google search I was able to determine this in fact was not her work and the entire thing was plagiarized from another principal in another state.

Advert

It was discovered that Bonnick’s letter was almost identical to a Facebook post penned by Greg Wilkey, principal of East Side Elementary School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the only difference being that Bonnick included a sentence about her son.

Wilkey, who also writes fiction, wrote his 364-word post on December 17, just days before Bonnick sent her email. It has been shared more than 1,600 times, and also gained a fair bit of media attention.

Wilkey told the Pioneer Press:

Advert

I am conflicted as to how I feel. On the one hand, I’m honored that my words and my reflections resonated with someone enough to share them. I have always been willing to express my thoughts with the public.

I know there is always a risk of my words being used whenever I post or share on any public platform. I do regret that the principal in question did not simply give the proper credit, but at the same time, I hold no ill will toward her.

Bonnick, who proceeded to copy the post once again for a January newsletter, was handed a one-day suspension without pay on February 5 after admitting she had indeed plagiarised Wilkey’s words.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Hasbulla Confirms Abdu Rozik Fight In Four Days
Sport

Hasbulla Confirms Abdu Rozik Fight In Four Days

Thousands Sign Petition To Not Allow Jeff Bezos Re-Entry To Earth
Technology

Thousands Sign Petition To Not Allow Jeff Bezos Re-Entry To Earth

iCarly Revival Confirmed As An ‘Adult Show’ With ‘Sexual Situations’, Cast Says
Film and TV

iCarly Revival Confirmed As An ‘Adult Show’ With ‘Sexual Situations’, Cast Says

Corinna Kopf Launches OnlyFans And Gets Accused Of Scamming Her Subscribers
Celebrity

Corinna Kopf Launches OnlyFans And Gets Accused Of Scamming Her Subscribers

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Viral

Credits

Greg Wilkey/Facebook and 1 other

  1. Greg Wilkey/Facebook

    Greg Wilkey

  2. Pioneer Press

    St. Paul principal suspended for plagiarizing another principal’s Facebook post

 