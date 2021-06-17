Principal Suspended Because She Couldn’t Write Her Own Heartfelt Pandemic Facebook Post

I am conflicted as to how I feel. On the one hand, I’m honored that my words and my reflections resonated with someone enough to share them. I have always been willing to express my thoughts with the public.

I know there is always a risk of my words being used whenever I post or share on any public platform. I do regret that the principal in question did not simply give the proper credit, but at the same time, I hold no ill will toward her.