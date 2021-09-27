Prisoner Shares How He Makes His Favourite Foods From Inside His Cell

@dpeezy2099/TikTok

A prisoner has gone viral with his incredible videos of easy-to-make, improvised recipes inside his cell.

Daniel P is currently in what’s known as a ‘halfway house’, which is essentially a residential facility where some prisoners are required to stay before they’re fully released. While there, they’re permitted to go out and enjoy parts of normal life, like going to the beach and restaurants.

It’s hard to imagine the cravings one goes through without access to all your usual home comforts and ingredients. However, Daniel learned to make use of what he had, and he can pull off some pretty amazing dishes.

Posting to his TikTok account, @dpeezy2099, there’s a number of different meals he serves up for himself and his bunkmate.

In one video, he makes ‘ramen pizza’, assembled from a base of crushed ramen noodles, biscuits and crackers. After it’s somewhat solidified, he spreads canned tomato sauce across it, then some spray cheese, some sliced pepperoni, chopped sausage and jalapeños from a jar.

In another video, he manages to make a slushy to combat the summertime heat. All he needs is some Coca-Cola, hard candies, a sachet of Kool-Aid and ice. He also adds a bit of salt to the ice at the beginning to help keep it nice and cold.

In other videos, you can see him make his own Abba-Zaba (an American taffy bar with peanut butter), guacamole and a breakfast burrito.

On TikTok, he’s racked up more than 933,000 followers. He also shares his videos to Instagram, where he’s got nearly 4,000 followers, and a YouTube channel with more than 1,300 subscribers.

