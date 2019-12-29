Psychic who predicted JFK assassination claims 'the world will end in 2020'

Shutterstock/PA

Well-known psychic Jeane Dixon famously predicted JFK’s assassination, and has said that Armageddon is going to take place in 2020.

Despite the psychic being dead since 1997, Dixon released a book in the 70s called The Call to Glory, in which she declared Armageddon will take place next year.

She wrote:

Armageddon will come in 2020, when the False Prophet, Satan and the Antichrist will rise up and battle man himself.

However, before you start panic buying dozens of tins of baked beans and building a bunker in your back garden, Dixon’s predictions haven’t always been accurate. The late psychic said cancer would be cured by 1967 and previously said the world was going to end in 1962… yet here we are.

Mathematician John Allen Paulos created the term the ‘Jeane Dixon effect’, referring to a tendency to promote a few correct predictions while ignoring a larger number of incorrect predictions.

Other predictions of Dixon’s that proved inaccurate were her claims a dispute over the offshore Chinese islands of Quemoy and Matsu would trigger the start of World War III in 1958, and the Soviets would be the first people on the moon.

Some people are believing the potential fate we all face in 2020, while others are taking the prediction with a pinch of salt.

One Twitter user said:

Jeane Dixon was an american psychic predicted the world would end somewhere between 2020 and 2037 however she also thought it would end on February 4th, 1962. She most likely predicted this date because she realized she would be incredibly dead before anyone could disprove her

Another user took the news a bit harder, saying:

As if we don’t have enough going on in the world. Just this bit of a reminder. American psychic Jeane Dixon claimed that Armageddon would take place in 2020 and that Jesus will return to defeat the unholy trinity of the Antichrist, Satan, & the False prophet between 2020-2037.

Dixon published seven titles during her lifetime including Horoscopes for Dogs, Jeane Dixon’s Astrological Cookbook as well as The Call to Glory. Can we all just take a second to imagine our dogs reading their weekly horoscopes, please?

Dixon passed away from a cardiac arrest in January 1997. Apparently – according to Wikipedia – her final words were, ‘I knew this would happen.’

Here’s hoping her 2020 predictions are also inaccurate – I need to be here for The Witcher’s second season in 2021!

