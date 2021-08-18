PureGym Issue Bizarre Response To Footage Of Taliban Working Out

@Terrence_STR/Twitter

PureGym has issued an extremely odd response to footage of the Taliban in a gym.

Footage emerged yesterday, August 17, of members of the Taliban using the presidential gym in the wake of their takeover of Kabul.

The strange video shows one man using a lateral pulldown machine, while others are on other pieces of equipment such as a cross-trainer.

The Taliban were able to take control of the Presidential Palace in the wake of Afghanistan‘s president, Ashraf Ghani, fleeing the country.

Former POTUS Donald Trump has since criticised Ghani, claiming he ‘never liked’ him, while branding him a ‘total crook’.

Sharing a screengrab of the video of the Taliban militants in the gym, one Twitter user tagged PureGym in a post asking the health club chain ‘What time is the spin class?’

@Terrence_STR/Twitter

Despite the fact the video is very obviously not a PureGym and the question being a joke from the tweeter, the chain responded to the question as if it were genuine.

PureGym responded:

You can get a full list of the classes and the times they commence at on the homepage of your gym! If you are unable to find this then please drop us a DM with the gym you are interested in[.] Can advise you further on this! #PureHelp

One person branded the reply as being done in ‘bad taste’, while someone else defended the chain for responding. They wrote, ‘Why? I think they knew what the video actually was, but they are answering a customer query – whether it’s a joke or not, they’re still required to help!’

Meanwhile, someone else suggested it was an automatic response from PureGym’s Twitter page, rather than someone actually having written it.

The Twitter user suggested, ‘This has the feel of an automated response to a post PureGym were tagged in.’

Since it was shared, both the original tweet and PureGym’s response have been deleted.