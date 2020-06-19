Raven-Symoné Just Married Her Partner Miranda Pearman-Maday During Pride Month
Raven-Symoné has just married her partner Miranda Pearman-Maday during Pride Month, sharing sweet pictures of the pair celebrating together.
The former child star uploaded pictures to Instagram showing a low-key backyard ceremony. She wore a dark blue jumpsuit while Maday wore white, with the pair revealing matching finger tattoos in one striking ring close up.
Both women looked absolutely over the moon at having tied the knot, smiling delightedly in every pic.
Fans first knew something was up when Symoné teased that an important event was on the cards, writing: ‘So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!’
Taking to Instagram on June 18, Symoné – who shot to fame with teen sit-com That’s So Raven – wrote:
I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole!!! I’s married NOW.
She later said:
The outpouring of love and congratulations have filled our hearts immensely. Thank you to everyone!!!! I won’t bombard y’all with too many pix, but yeah more music soon! Hehe
The couple have stayed fairly private about their relationship, and not much is known about how they met or when exactly they began dating.
Maday is known to work as a social media manager at invite-only app Off The Menu, which allows users to get one free item each day at a variety of LA-based restaurants. Prior to this, she worked as an assistant on film and TV show sets.
Speaking with Variety in 2019, Symoné stated that – although she referred to herself as a lesbian during a 2016 episode of The View – she doesn’t subscribe to labels.
Symoné explained:
I am a human of the world. If anybody is sad, I’m going to be sad with them. Whatever their plight is, I’m going to understand it. I don’t want to push myself in a corner from one label just because I’m supposed to be that.
I need to have empathy for everybody and understand it as an entire unit, rather than many units across the earth. I don’t grasp that, so I’d rather be human of the world.
Symoné opened up about her sexuality back in 2016, admitting that she had feared that Disney fans wouldn’t have reacted well to her coming out. As per Variety, she didn’t begin to feel comfortable in her own skin until her late twenties.
Many congratulations to Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday as they begin married life together.
