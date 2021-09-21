Reactions To Seatbelt Mandate In 1984 Sound Very Familiar

MSNBC

A video from 1984 has resurfaced showing reactions to the seatbelt mandate – and they sound very familiar.

The video, from a segment of NBC Nightly News in February 1984, documents the responses people had to the new law.

The first reaction of the new rule, which made seatbelts mandatory if you’re riding in the front seat of a car, is from a man who states, ‘I’ll have to detour the town to get to Kalamazoo if they pass the seatbelt ordinate for I don’t use a seatbelt.’

‘I wouldn’t wear my seatbelt,’ said another, ‘if I get caught, I get caught.’

Lieutenant Chris Miller from the Florida Highway Patrol, detailed some of the excuses he’s heard from drivers not wearing them, saying, ‘I hear ‘it’s uncomfortable, it wrinkles my clothes, it’s not cool…”

Timothy Dougal, a driver ticketed for not wearing his seatbelt, can be seen saying to the camera, ‘There’s no freedom no more. If you don’t want to wear it, that’s your choice.’

The post, titled ‘Seatbelt mandates 1984 – Does this sound familiar?’ has attracted hundreds of comments.

Many Reddit users are comparing the reactions from thirty-seven years ago to the current reactions of anti-maskers who refuse to wear masks to stop the spread of coronavirus.

‘It’s my god-given right to be yeeted out the car in the event of an accident! It’s in the constitution,’ one Reddit user sarcastically wrote.

Another user added, ‘At least with a seatbelt when you exercise your god-given right to be yeeted, the person next to you who doesn’t want to get yeeted, will not be yeeted because of your lack of a seatbelt.’

‘Nothing has changed and people are dumber than ever,’ a third commented.