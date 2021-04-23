Realtor Discovers Creepy Children’s Drawings In Attic Of House She’s Showing

mary_soroka_rva_realtor/TikTok

A realtor found an attic filled with creepy children’s drawings during a house showing, and I don’t think many people were rushing to go buy it afterwards.

TikToker Mary Soroka challenged her fellow realtors to reveal some of the creepiest stuff they’ve discovered while doing a house showing, offering her own experience to start the trend off.

Advert 10

Mary goes on to show videos and photos of the eerie attic where children’s scribbles and doodles can be seen plastered all over the walls. She described them as ‘really disturbing, to say the least’.

One doodle even read, ‘Did I scare you?’ – and I’m going to go with yes.

Advert 10

Mary then tried to piece together the puzzle and said she believes that lots of children had once stayed in the attic and ended up drawing on the walls.

There were several names written on the walls as well, one of which dates back to 2001.

With this in mind, Mary then points out that the kids who did the drawings are likely to be grown up now, and said she wanted to try find them because she was sure ‘they’d have some stories to tell’.

@mary_soroka_rva_realtor/TikTok

Advert 10

Since sharing the video last week, it’s generated 211,000 likes and hundreds of comments. One person wrote, ‘Everyone’s saying it’s normal. I don’t get good vibes. At all.’

Someone else said, ‘Look behind the walls/wallpaper. That looks like false walls. There’s something behind it. I can feel it.’

Meanwhile, a third person commented:

I’ve studied child therapy. Those are very aggressive drawings, crayon strokes and distorted drawings. Not healthy or happy kids.

Advert 10

Someone else said the situation gave them ‘Flowers in the Attic vibes’ – a book about four siblings who, following their father’s death, were forced to hide so their mother could reclaim the family fortune.

Mary has since provider her followers with an update, saying that she’d found out the owner of the house was an 87-year-old lady who was looking to relocate to a new home without stairs. She’d lived there for many years before moving out.

Advert 10

While she’s still yet to get a specific answer about that room, she thinks that ‘maybe the playroom really was just a playroom’.

Despite this, Mary maintained that she found the room pretty creepy and that she got ‘weird vibes’ from it all.

I guess we’ll never know…