Rebel Wilson Kills It In The Gym As Trainer Praises Her Weight Loss rebelwilson/Instagram

We’re just 18 days into the New Year and already many of us are breaking our most heartfelt ‘new year, new me’ resolutions.

Advert

I haven’t exactly been hitting the gym as hard as I intended to, and fully intend to spend my Saturday evening plonked horizontally on the couch with pizza and reality telly.

However, I and other members of the UNILAD team have been pretty damn inspired by Rebel Wilson, who has so far stuck determinedly to her mission to make 2020 ‘The Year of Health’.

Rebel Wilson PA

Wilson, 39, has been working out like a trooper seven days a week (!) at the gym, with personal trainer Jono Castano praising her progress over Instagram.

Advert

Sharing a clip of Wilson putting the work in, the Sydney based fitness expert appeared delighted with the Pitch Perfect star’s efforts, writing:

Friday vibes but @rebelwilson has been putting in the yards 7 days a week! Proud of you gurl.

Castano is renowned for getting top notch results, and has previously helped various high profile clients achieve greater health and body confidence.

Wilson also appears to be enjoying working with Castano, sharing footage of her exercising with two ropes with the caption:

My Friday is SLAMMING! Thanks @joncastroacero.

Fans have been left thoroughly impressed by Wilson’s commitment, complimenting her healthy, ‘fabulous’ look. I know I’m not the only one to find ropes particularly tricky, and Wilson is clearly putting her absolute all into it.

One person applauded:

Advert

Although you’re gorgeous on the inside, health is what is most important in life. Get after it Rebel!

Another said:

You are already looking fantastic but I totally agree with you (she says sat lazing on the sofa haha!) I definitely need to put my physical and my mental health first.

Rebel Wilson rebelwilson/Instagram

On January 2, Wilson opened up about her plans to embrace a healthier lifestyle, making the following announcement to her 7.1 million Instagram followers:

Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called ‘The Year of Health’ – so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it! Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?

Amazing determination shown from Rebel here. And as soon as I locate my missing motivation I will be following in her gym-shoed footsteps…