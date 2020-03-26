Reporter Rushes Away From Broadcast After Spotting Herd Of Wild Bison Coming Towards Him

A reporter has shared the hilarious moment he ran off camera after spotting a herd of wild bison heading towards him.

Advert

The clip was shared by the star of the video Deion Broxton on Twitter where he explained what he was running away from while on job at Yellowstone National Park.

In the video, you see Broxton, who works for NBC Montana, look to the left of the camera nervously and says, ‘Oh my god, oh my god. Oh no, I ain’t messing with you,’ before quickly rushing off camera.

Bison Pexels

The camera then tries to follow Broxton before titling upwards to the sky, presumably as the camera person realises what’s going on causing them to rush off themselves.

Advert

The reporter followed his initial tweet with another clip of the bison he was running away from and, in his defence, they are huge.

After he shared it on Twitter, the brilliant clip has been retweeted 55,000 times and has generated over 270,000 likes.

Bison PA Images

One person responded to the hilarious video thanking him for offering himself up as a new meme in everyone’s ‘time of need’. She’s not wrong – this is the kind of amazing content we all need to see right now.

Anther social media user joked that the bison must not know about social distancing yet.

After tagging the Yellow Stone National Park twitter account in the tweet, it responded saying:

A perfect example of what to do when approached by wildlife! Rolling on the floor laughing Thanks Deion for putting the #YellowstonePledge into action!

Advert

It’s believed Broxton was there to report on the fact that the popular nature reserve was shut to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In another tweet of Broxton’s, he explains that the ‘crown jewel of national parks’ is closed alongside a electronic sign which reads: ‘Due to health concerns Yellowstone park closed’.

Yellowstone PA Images

The official Twitter account for the park also confirmed this stating that it was shut ‘effective immediately’ in a post on Tuesday, March 24.

As statement on its website read:

Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks are announcing modifications to operations at the request of local county health officers from Park County, WY, Park County, MT, Teton County, WY, and Gallatin County, MT. The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. Effective immediately, Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks are closed to all park visitors until further notice. There will be no visitor access permitted to either park.

While the decision has disappointed many people living near Yellowstone National Park who want to enjoy the outdoors during isolation, it’s understandable everyone’s safety comes first.