Richard Branson And Elon Musk Mocked For Seemingly Normal Kitchen Photo

PA Images

As billionaires, entrepreneurs and the founders of world-famous companies, Richard Branson and Elon Musk are used to being in the spotlight.

The pair often make headlines for new ventures, a recent example being Branson’s journey to the edge of space, but in a photo of the two of them taken ahead of Branson’s launch, it wasn’t the two men that social media users honed in on.

Advert 10

Branson shared the image of himself and Musk to Twitter on Sunday, July 11, explaining he had a ‘big day ahead’ and that he’d enjoyed a ‘great start to the morning with a friend’.

PA Images

He added, ‘Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready.’

The image showed the Virgin Group founder standing with his arm around a barefoot Musk, who gave a nod to the out-of-this-world events of the day with an Apollo t-shirt. As photos of celebrities go it’s a pretty unremarkable one, but Twitter users still managed to find something to raise eyebrows about: namely, the kitchen cupboards.

Advert 10

Now, I’m no interior designer, but I’d argue that kitchen cupboards are more about what they contain than what their doors or handles look like. No matter what kind of handle I have to use to open it, I’m going to be happy if I find some sort of biscuit or chocolate inside.

Still, some social media users felt that the cupboards, which had brown doors and white handles with a black dot in the centre, didn’t belong in a residence that housed one of the richest people in the world.

In a now-viral tweet, journalist Kelsea Bauman-Murphy wrote, ‘To have billions of dollars and THOSE cabinets? what‘s the point.’

Advert 10

She added, ‘How can you be worried about space when you can‘t even manage the sh*t right above the ground???’

Bauman-Murphy then zoomed in on the handles of the cupboards and described them as ‘googly eyed ass finishings’ before adding, ‘Luann was right – [money doesn’t buy you class].’

Advert 10

The tweet has since been liked more than 220,000 times and has been shared so widely that it caught the attention of Musk, who came to Branson’s defence by explaining the cupboards weren’t located in the billionaire’s permanent home.

He responded, ‘It was Richard’s rental house, which overall is great, but I agree regarding the cabinets haha. This was 3am, day of flight. Wasn’t expecting this brutal pic of me to be posted, but oh well.’

While many people agree that the kitchen cupboards could do with an upgrade, some Twitter users pointed out that saving money on fixtures and fittings would help Branson retain his vast wealth, writing, ‘How do you think he BECAME a billionaire (by not changing his cabinets and not buying Starbucks).’

Advert 10

I’m confident kitchen cupboards are the least of Branson’s worries when he spends his time doing things such as blasting into space, but maybe after seeing how much chaos they’ve caused on Twitter, he’ll be tempted to give that rental a swerve next time.