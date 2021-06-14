Robot Manicures Are Here And Could Revolutionize The Nail Industry

Pixabay/@elissamaercklein/TikTok

Some things need a human touch, but it seems that nail manicures are not one of them.

When many people think of getting their nails done, they imagine some kind of human interaction. However, a content creator on TikTok has shown that machines can do manicures just as well as people.

Elissa Maercklein, known as @elissamaercklein on TikTok, shared a video of her manicure that didn’t require human interaction.

Check out the futuristic video:

In a video that has attracted over 8 million views, Elissa noted that she went to San Francisco to get her nails done by a robot. The service cost $8 (USD) and saw the TikToker put their hand into a machine and strap it down. Fortunately, it seemed to be a painless manicure and the machine appeared to be well equipped for the task that took around five minutes.

Reaction to the video expressed delight about the technology, as well as worry in terms of how it could impact small businesses.

One person wrote about it positively, ‘so I wouldn’t have to make awkward conversation? love it!’ another noted that they would no longer have to pay tips.

Nonetheless, others showed more compassion for those who work in the nail industry who could lose business to the machine. A commenter said ‘This is kind of sad. I love my nail lady. She works so hard for her business.’

Opinions are split on the technology, but it is clearly an invention that plenty of people would be interested in trying it out.

Featured Image Credit: Pixabay/@elissamaercklein/TikTok