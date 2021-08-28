Rudy Giuliani Is Now Selling Videos Of Himself On Cameo

Rudy W. Giuliani/Cameo

Former Mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani is now selling Cameo videos, promising fans, ‘we can talk through the magic of Cameo’.

Giuliani, 77, is currently being sued for more than $1.3 billion for his ‘viral disinformation campaign’ in the aftermath of the US presidential election.

Advert 10

He has now joined the ranks of a number of political figures who’ve lent their famous faces to Cameo greetings, a list which includes the likes of Sarah Palin, Sean Spicer and Donald Trump Jr.

Rudy Giuliani/Cameo

Addressing Cameo users in an introductory vid, Giuliani – described on his profile as ‘Former Associate Attorney General of the United States, Mayor of New York City 1994-2001, and Host of the Rudy Giuliani Common Sense podcast’ – said:

If there is an issue you want to discuss or a story you’d like to hear or share with me or a greeting that I can bring to someone that would bring happiness to their day, I would be delighted to do it. It can be arranged.

Advert 10

This bit of happiness is a bit on the pricey side, with messages starting at £300 a pop, but the reviews have so far been positive.

One happy customer, who purchased a video for their nephew’s 21st birthday, was apparently left with ‘tears in [their] eyes’, while another declared that it was ‘one of the best birthday presents’ their father had ever received.

PA Images

This new venture comes at a difficult time for Giuliani. The staunch Trump ally is currently facing a $1.3bn defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, with the company claiming he had ‘manufactured and disseminated’ a conspiracy theory concerning the company’s voting machines.

Advert 10

It’s unclear exactly how many Cameo messages he’d have to make to rake in such a formidable sum.