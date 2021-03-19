Russian Firefighter Shares His Training Regime And People Can’t Believe How Intense It Is

artur.prosport/TikTok

A Russian firefighter is sharing videos of his intense training regime, which involves running with several ladders and climbing multiple stories within a minute.

The TikToker, who goes by the username Artur Prosport, gives his followers a glimpse inside the everyday training firemen must complete.

One video, which has been viewed by more than 75 million people, shows four firefighters sprinting down a passage carrying a ladder.

They must then prop the ladder up, climb to the top, and then repeat the process several times before they reach the third floor.

Impressively, the quickest firefighter manages to do this in under 14 seconds.

In other videos, firefighters are also seen preparing for all weather conditions, practising the run and jump on a wet floor. In one video, Artur describes his colleague as ‘Spider-Man’, adding that he knows how to ‘run vertically’.

Another obstacle course shows firefighters jumping over raised platforms and running across a thin ledge all while carrying what would be a water hose to put out a potential fire.

The videos perfectly capture the intensity of the workouts, with some firefighters, understandably, failing to complete every challenge.

As expected, the videos have left the public in awe. ‘My fear of ladders falling while I’m on them is insane. Would never do this even for a billion pounds,’ one person said.

Another joked, ‘This was posted in January, I’d still be running towards the ladder.’

‘Me running away from the spider I just saw,’ a third person said.

Others raised concerns about how the firefighters in the videos ensure their safety during training. ‘How could you trust that you hooked it to the next level securely?’ one person asked.

But Artur wants his followers to see that it’s not always as intense. In another video, he shows himself doing more ordinary workouts, such as lunges, pushups against a bench and lifting water bottles.

‘Honestly, I love watching this kind of content. Not because it’s exciting but you’ll see how dedicated service people are through their work,’ one grateful user commented.

