Ryan Reynolds Begs Young People To Stop Partying During The Pandemic

Young folks in B.C., they’re partying, which is of course dangerous. They probably don’t know that thousands of young people aren’t just getting sick from coronavirus, they’re also dying from it too.

It’s terrible that it affects our most vulnerable. B.C., that’s home to some of the coolest older people on Earth. I mean, David Suzuki, he lives there!

My mom. She doesn’t want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable.

I hope young people in B.C. don’t kill my mom frankly. Or David Suzuki. Or each other. […] Let’s not kill anyone. I think that’s reasonable.