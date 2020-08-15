Ryan Reynolds Begs Young People To Stop Partying During The Pandemic
Ryan Reynolds has urged the young people of Canada to stop partying during the ongoing pandemic, emphasising the impact that failing to control the infection could have.
On Friday, August 15, the 43-year-old Deadpool star released a ‘voice mail recording’ in his usual irreverent style, after British Columbia Premier John Horgan joked about his own attempts to connect with young people about the severity of coronavirus.
Speaking at a press conference, Horgan said, ‘This is a call out to Deadpool right now. Ryan, we need your help up here. Get in touch with us.’ Amazingly, IRL Deadpool did end up getting back to him, with some pretty strong thoughts on the matter.
Taking to Twitter, Reynolds – who is himself from British Columbia – shared the following audio message:
I’m not sure it’s a great idea, frankly. I don’t think they want medical advice from guys like me, no sir. Unless it’s plastic surgery, which – a lot of people don’t know this – but I used to be Hugh Jackman.
Reynolds’ message went on to take a more serious turn, with the actor pleading with the younger generation to exercise greater precautions against the virus:
Young folks in B.C., they’re partying, which is of course dangerous. They probably don’t know that thousands of young people aren’t just getting sick from coronavirus, they’re also dying from it too.
It’s terrible that it affects our most vulnerable. B.C., that’s home to some of the coolest older people on Earth. I mean, David Suzuki, he lives there!
My mom. She doesn’t want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable.
I hope young people in B.C. don’t kill my mom frankly. Or David Suzuki. Or each other. […] Let’s not kill anyone. I think that’s reasonable.
He concluded his message with the following quintessentially Reynolds quip:
I love parties, my favourite thing to do is sit alone in my room with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl. That’s a party.
As per a recent press release from the government of British Columbia, 84 new cases of coronavirus were announced in the province on August 14, bringing the total up to 4,358 cases. This reportedly includes two cases that are epidemiologically connected.
No new coronavirus-related deaths have been announced, with a total of 196 such deaths having been recorded in British Columbia so far.
Minister of Health Adrian Dix and British Columbia’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, have now issued the following statement:
This weekend, we urge everyone to stay strong and hold the line. We have it within our ability to make the changes we need to bend our pandemic curve back down and continue in our B.C. restart, but it takes the combined efforts of everyone, not just a few.
Keeping a safe distance from people you don’t know or who are not in your close group of family and friends is an important way to protect yourself from COVID-19 transmission. And always stay home and stay away from others if you have symptoms of COVID-19, however mild.
As per a recent report from the Public Health Agency of Canada, the highest incidence of coronavirus in recent weeks has been amongst young adults, between the ages of 20 and 39 years old.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
